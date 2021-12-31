'I was about to give up on life'- Amapiano songstress Lady Du on battling depression

This is the last day of the year and many are taking a trip down memory lane.

Amapiano songstress Lady Du is among them and took to Instagram to share how she overcame crippling depression and attempted suicide last year. She said she wanted to share her battle to help others realise "life can change in a split second".

"Here is a story I would like to share openly, 2020 I was about to give up on life, even attempted to take my life due to feeling like I had lost myself. I had nothing, lost all my friends, money, cars. I had absolutely nothing at all! I then went to studio, I had tried every single genre for 15 years. Boity hired me as her songwriter and vocal coach, after that episode things started changing, I had hope."

She said after those sessions people started to see her vocal abilities and she started getting calls for sessions.

She worked with Amapiano DJ MrJazziQ who helped her deal with the stress in her life.

Lady Du said music played a huge role in her journey to healing.

"We recorded Superstar. It worked, then when we recorded Msebenzi Wethu I was still unhappy and depressed. I chose not to sing on that song but literally cry my heart out, asking God when he will pull through for me but without words. Nobody really knew how deep it was. I carried on, so Dakiwe is not a song about being drunk it’s actually a song about depression, being so high on suicidal thoughts you want your parents to come see you and rescue you.

"But when they all dropped my whole life changed, and guess what? I decided to thank God for pulling through for me. So I wrote Catalia ngoba izinto zam bezhamba ngo lyini. When I started making money I couldn’t even believe I was making, I wrote Mswipeni."