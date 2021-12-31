TshisaLIVE

'I was about to give up on life'- Amapiano songstress Lady Du on battling depression

31 December 2021 - 12:51 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Lady Du has opened up about her struggles last year, looking back she wants to inspire her followers that life can change in a split second
Lady Du has opened up about her struggles last year, looking back she wants to inspire her followers that life can change in a split second
Image: Twitter/Lady Du

This is the last day of the year and many are taking a trip down memory lane.

Amapiano songstress Lady Du is among them and took to Instagram to share how she overcame crippling depression and attempted suicide last year. She said she wanted to share her battle to help others realise "life can change in a split second".

"Here is a story I would like to share openly, 2020 I was about to give up on life, even attempted to take my life due to feeling like I had lost myself. I had nothing, lost all my friends, money, cars. I had absolutely nothing at all! I then went to studio, I had tried every single genre for 15 years. Boity hired me as her songwriter and vocal coach, after that episode things started changing, I had hope."

She said after those sessions people started to see her vocal abilities and she started getting calls for sessions. 

She worked with Amapiano DJ MrJazziQ who helped her deal with the stress in her life.

Lady Du said music played a huge role in her journey to healing.

"We recorded Superstar. It worked, then when we recorded Msebenzi Wethu I was still unhappy and depressed. I chose not to sing on that song but literally cry my heart out, asking God when he will pull through for me but without words. Nobody really knew how deep it was. I carried on, so Dakiwe is not a song about being drunk it’s actually a song about depression, being so high on suicidal thoughts you want your parents to come see you and rescue you.

"But when they all dropped my whole life changed, and guess what? I decided to thank God for pulling through for me. So I wrote Catalia ngoba izinto zam bezhamba ngo lyini. When I started making money I couldn’t even believe I was making, I wrote Mswipeni."

DJ Lady Du reflects on 2021, says she’s ready for 2022

"I am happy with how my life changed. I pray for the same for each and everyone of you."
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

‘I swear I thought it was my last day’ — DJ Lady Du’s near-death experience

"No amount of money is worth your life. When you feel tired, sleep."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Lady Du opens up about medical condition she has battled for years

“I call it asthma because that’s what most people understand. but my lungs, as I was told by the doctor, are underdeveloped and too small to carry my ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Lady Du to cyberbullying victims: 'A dog doesn't bark if the car isn’t moving'

"I love myself so much I don’t get hurt by a comment from someone that doesn’t even know me."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. #TBT | ‘GBV accusations’, censorship & files: Inside Unathi Nkayi’s Kaya ... TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Matching outfits, food and love — Here’s how Christmas looked for SA ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Just show me the money!' - Zoleka Mandela dishes on dating 'broke men': TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | SA Celebs who bought or built beautiful, huge houses this year TshisaLIVE
  5. Mohale Motaung’s sister Palesa defends him against cyberbullies TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

"He truly lived the courage of his convictions": Cape Town Interfaith ...
It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...