Five years later Mpoomy Ledwaba reflects on marrying Brendan Praise at age 22
On the eve of their wedding anniversary, influencer Mpoomy Ledwaba has taken to her Instagram to reflect on the past five years as Brendan Praise's wife.
Mpoomy, who is on a baecation with her hubby to celebrate the milestone, reflected on how she was feeling a day before her wedding as a 22-year-old.
“This day 5 years ago I was 22 and turning 23 in a few days. My tummy was runny and I was a little worried about how my Zulu uncles would treat my very gentle Pedi family ... my sister-in-law Palesa Nkuna pretty much held it down (well she had no choice). Whether our lobola was successful or not, we were set to marry the next evening at 6pm. Our entire wedding cost R10,000 including our outfits and we pretty much didn’t know what we were eating after the wedding (Lobola, wedding, new apartment) all in January. With no honeymoon as an option,” Mpoomy went down memory lane.
The mom of two shared how grateful she was for how everything has turned out for her.
“Anyway, I’m rambling and just grateful ... it’s been a journey and a half #phew”
As well as adding some humour to the post, Brendan left a sweet comment in Mpoomy's IG comment section.
“Any man who wears shoes like Jesus is worth entering a wedding with no coins for! I love you boo ... still the best decision I ever made.”
Brenden and Mpoomy have become one of Mzansi’s most loved celeb couples since they tied the knot. They now have a daughter, Nuri, and a son, Zani.
Even though they didn't initially have the “wedding of their dreams” — what with a R10k budget — they made up for that with a wedding of their dreams in March 2021.
Talking about the celebration of their love last year, Mpoomy said everything was perfect and all she had to do was show up.
“The wedding of my dreams and all I did was take measurements and show up on the day,” a joy-filled Mpoomy shared.
Mpoomy went on to thank the people who came together to make her big day a reality, and shared some of the highlights from her weekend.
Brenden shared his joy at having his queen “home” as they honoured traditions.
“One thing is for sure, I’ll keep choosing you over and over again,” he said.
