Five years later Mpoomy Ledwaba reflects on marrying Brendan Praise at age 22

On the eve of their wedding anniversary, influencer Mpoomy Ledwaba has taken to her Instagram to reflect on the past five years as Brendan Praise's wife.

Mpoomy, who is on a baecation with her hubby to celebrate the milestone, reflected on how she was feeling a day before her wedding as a 22-year-old.

“This day 5 years ago I was 22 and turning 23 in a few days. My tummy was runny and I was a little worried about how my Zulu uncles would treat my very gentle Pedi family ... my sister-in-law Palesa Nkuna pretty much held it down (well she had no choice). Whether our lobola was successful or not, we were set to marry the next evening at 6pm. Our entire wedding cost R10,000 including our outfits and we pretty much didn’t know what we were eating after the wedding (Lobola, wedding, new apartment) all in January. With no honeymoon as an option,” Mpoomy went down memory lane.

The mom of two shared how grateful she was for how everything has turned out for her.

“Anyway, I’m rambling and just grateful ... it’s been a journey and a half #phew”

As well as adding some humour to the post, Brendan left a sweet comment in Mpoomy's IG comment section.

“Any man who wears shoes like Jesus is worth entering a wedding with no coins for! I love you boo ... still the best decision I ever made.”