SNAPS | 'It's not a mom bod, it's my body' — Linda Mtoba stuns in pink bikini

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
16 January 2022 - 08:00
Linda Mtoba is living her best life in Mozambique.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

After having struggled to get her post-partum groove back where her body is concerned, actress and mom of one Linda Mtoba is finally at peace with her body and that has resulted in a lot of sexy show-off while she's on vacation in Mozambique.

Linda has never been shy to get vulnerable on the TL, even about her body insecurities after she gave birth to her now two-year-old daughter Bean.

For months since she became a mom, the actress shared her journey as she embraced her “mom body” and tried to come to terms with the changes brought about by pregnancy and breastfeeding.

However, in 2022, Linda has found a totally new perspective on the matter, plus the hard work she's put into getting a body she's happy with has finally paid off.

Taking to her Instagram, Linda shared several pictures of her rocking a sweet pink bikini, with a caption that showed her followers that she's feeling sexier than ever.

To think I never wore bikinis before having my beanie pie, but now I’ve worked hard to get here and I look even better than what I did before I birthed a whole human. It’s not a mom bod, it’s my body. It’s not confidence, I look amazing. Our bodies are our bodies. We shouldn’t have to normalise them,” the actress captioned the series of snaps.

Read the stories below to take a walk down memory lane and see how far Linda has come in her journey of post-partum body acceptance.

Read more:

Linda Mtoba pens poem to her post-baby bod: My body was a stranger

"Took some time to get to this point in my post-partum journey … " Linda opened up.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Linda Mtoba on the not-so glam side of motherhood: I’m still in the process of loving 'new' me

"I was five to tears trying to find a bra size cause my breasts have changed so much."
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Linda Mtoba's post preggers body battle: There's times I cry because I don’t see myself

"I see flaws. I don’t feel as sexy or as beautiful as I used to feel."
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Linda Mtoba on the pressures of getting in shape after giving birth

"I'm only going to do a boob job after I've had all my kids. In fact, I'm going to do a mommy makeover."
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
