SNAPS | 'It's not a mom bod, it's my body' — Linda Mtoba stuns in pink bikini

After having struggled to get her post-partum groove back where her body is concerned, actress and mom of one Linda Mtoba is finally at peace with her body and that has resulted in a lot of sexy show-off while she's on vacation in Mozambique.

Linda has never been shy to get vulnerable on the TL, even about her body insecurities after she gave birth to her now two-year-old daughter Bean.

For months since she became a mom, the actress shared her journey as she embraced her “mom body” and tried to come to terms with the changes brought about by pregnancy and breastfeeding.

However, in 2022, Linda has found a totally new perspective on the matter, plus the hard work she's put into getting a body she's happy with has finally paid off.

Taking to her Instagram, Linda shared several pictures of her rocking a sweet pink bikini, with a caption that showed her followers that she's feeling sexier than ever.

“To think I never wore bikinis before having my beanie pie, but now I’ve worked hard to get here and I look even better than what I did before I birthed a whole human. It’s not a mom bod, it’s my body. It’s not confidence, I look amazing. Our bodies are our bodies. We shouldn’t have to normalise them,” the actress captioned the series of snaps.