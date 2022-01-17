Simphiwe Dana would love a female president but not from ‘lost cause’ ANC
Musician Simphiwe Dana has called the ANC “a lost cause” when she expressed her wishes for Mzansi to have a woman president.
This after the country has been abuzz over tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu versus acting chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Taking to Twitter, Simphiwe said even though she would love to see a female lead the country, she's not certain the female needs to come from the ANC camp because it is a "lost cause".
"If the ANC wasn’t such a lost cause, a female president from the camp would be such a breath of fresh air. Given that the ANC as a whole has created such destruction, the treatment of Lindiwe Sisulu seems particularly aggressive. But alas, throw the whole thing away."
In her mentions one follower echoed that this is a political party problem, not necessarily an ANC crisis.
"Same like EFF. I don't see them having a female president in the near future. You can't expect that from liberation or revolutionary movements."
Ntsiki Mazwai also tweeted that she was "ready for a woman president".
Her money is on Lindiwe Sisulu.
She has actively started campaigning for the minister through her tweets. She has called out tweeps who have set the standards for what a woman president elect should posses.
"Let's be clear about something. The male representatives brought us Khwezi and Marikana. You will not have crazy standards for a female president. Not when you come from such trash. Siyavana??
