TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Babalwa Mneno gets ‘cosy’ with Nigerian superstar Wizkid

“Wizkid and Cassper Nyovest (are) the most humble superstars I know, so kind, selfless, prideless non self-indulgent! I’m blessed to know them!," she said.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
18 January 2022 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Babalwa Mneno recently rubbed shoulders with Wizkid and other superstars.
Babalwa Mneno recently rubbed shoulders with Wizkid and other superstars.
Image: Gallo Images / Sunday World / Veli Nhlapo

Model Babalwa 'Barbz' Mneno was recently spotted chilling and partying with Nigerian superstar Wizkid.

Taking to her Instagram the model shared a video showing her hanging out with Wizkid, where they shared a brief but cozy hug.

In another clip, Wiz was seen giving the model a friendly peck on the cheek.

Wiz posted the video in his Instagram reels, with a cheeky caption that read, “The Opportunity, She Use Am Well”,  accompanied by laughing emojis.

Watch the video below:

On her Instagram, Babalwa sang Wizkid's praises, saying the internationally renowned artist was one of the most humble guys she knew.

“Wizkid the great! The X-factor of fame, success and superstardom isn't solely placed on talent and personality ... It is highly placed on humility!

“Humility is the true key to success ... if you aren’t humble, any kind of empathy you claim to have usually comes from a place of arrogance and need to control ... Wizkid and Cassper Nyovest (are) the most humble superstars I know, so kind, selfless, prideless non self-indulgent! I’m blessed to know them!," she said.

While she may have made her name known as a model Babalwa has — over the years — expanded her brand to include influencer, club host and business woman.

She is also politically connected and a proud member of the EFF.

Last year, she celebrated her birthday at Konka, where the EFF CIC even took to the DJ desk in her honour, to entertain the crowd that had come to celebrate her.

READ MORE

Jacob Zuma wishes Babalwa Mneno a happy birthday and she can't deal!

"I, Miss Babalwa Mneno, had the pleasure to receive a birthday message from our president JG Zuma! Like, I can’t even express how gratifying this was ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

'I have lost a solider by my side, I've lost a true warrior' — moments from Naledi Willers memorial service

Friends and family recall fond memories of the late reality TV star Naledi Willers.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

'Hebanna DJ Juju is lit!' — Tweeps react to Julius Malema DJ set at Konka

Julius Malema treated Konka regulars to a young DJ set on Sunday
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Babalwa distances herself from human trafficking allegations

“I have been advised by my lawyers that legal action will be taken as soon as this issue has crystallised"
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Musa Mthombeni gushes over his wife Liesl’s new level of being a 'baddie' TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | 'It's not a mom bod, it's my body' — Linda Mtoba stuns in pink bikini TshisaLIVE
  3. Five years later Mpoomy Ledwaba reflects on marrying Brendan Praise at age 22 TshisaLIVE
  4. Confirmed! Zodwa Wabantu embraces her ancestral calling TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Oskido, Uncle Vinny do viral ‘Umlando’ challenge that Black Coffee ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...