WATCH | Babalwa Mneno gets ‘cosy’ with Nigerian superstar Wizkid

On her Instagram, Babalwa sang Wizkid's praises, saying the internationally renowned artist was one of the most humble guys she knew.

“Wizkid the great! The X-factor of fame, success and superstardom isn't solely placed on talent and personality ... It is highly placed on humility!

“Humility is the true key to success ... if you aren’t humble, any kind of empathy you claim to have usually comes from a place of arrogance and need to control ... Wizkid and Cassper Nyovest (are) the most humble superstars I know, so kind, selfless, prideless non self-indulgent! I’m blessed to know them!," she said.

While she may have made her name known as a model Babalwa has — over the years — expanded her brand to include influencer, club host and business woman.

She is also politically connected and a proud member of the EFF.

Last year, she celebrated her birthday at Konka, where the EFF CIC even took to the DJ desk in her honour, to entertain the crowd that had come to celebrate her.