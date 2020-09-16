Babalwa distances herself from human trafficking allegations

Socialite and model Babalwa Mneno has again slammed suggestions that she is involved in a human trafficking scheme, calling the claims “patently false”.

The star has previously denied claims that she was “selling girls” to foreign businessmen, but the accusations resurfaced this week with the conversation around human trafficking on social media.

After meeting with her legal team, Babalwa issued a statement on Tuesday denying the claims.

“I have decided to write and categorically state that all these malicious, ridiculous allegations are unfounded and desperate,” she wrote.

She said over the past few years her “name has been tarnished constantly” by the claims in an attempt to question her character, and there was no evidence linking her to any crime.

Babalwa said she had always conducted her business legally but such “social media bullying” had caused her “reputational damage, violence and emotional distress”.

The star added that an investigation was under way to try to find out who was responsible for the allegations and bring them to book.

“I have been advised by my lawyers that legal action will be taken as soon as this issue has crystallised.”