'Hebanna DJ Juju is lit!' — Tweeps react to Julius Malema DJ set at Konka

Chrizelda Kekana
15 November 2021
EFF Leader Julius Malema impressed the crowd at Konka with his DJ skills.
A video has emerged on Twitter reminding tweeps that EFF leader Julius Malema is a multifaceted man when they saw him making the crowd dance behind the DJ desk at Soweto's popular club Konka.

Julius was at the club celebrating model and proud EFF supporter Babalwa Mneno, when he decided to bless the crowd with a young set.

Konka shared the brief video on their socials where a very serious Malema was doing his thing on the ones and twos.

They captioned the 30 second video: “Juju on the decks... adiwele! Konka Sundays”

Watch the video below:

This is not the first time Julius steps behind the desk but it still left many shook at how good he is, while others said he should sit it out because he's a “president in waiting”.

Julius first debuted his DJ skills in 2017 when he played his mini-set at Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's graduation party. He reminded the country of his skills in 2020 when he impressed his Instagram Live audience when he played a set from his house during lockdown.

Juju brought the house down with hit tracks from amapiano king Kabza De Small. Sharing the video on Twitter at the time, DJ Maphorisa suggested Malema's skills could get him a record deal with his company, BlaqBoy Music.

“You need a record deal, leadership. I need to sign you ASAP,” Phori said.

Seeing the CIC make people dance at Konka sparked mixed reactions on the TL.

His fans slammed people who said Julius was “not ready to be president” and wanted to attack Julius for having a hobby.

While others said he needs to take himself seriously and make himself available for gigs.

See some of the reactions below:

