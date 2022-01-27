Ex 'Bachelor SA' contestant Bridget celebrates being engaged for one month
Bridget Marshall can't wait to live happily ever after with her fiancé, former golden lions rugby player Kobus de Kock.
Celebrating one month since their engagement Bridget gushed over her husband to-be, speaking of her excitement about spending the rest of her life with him.
“One month of being engaged to you. @kobusdekock15 Can’t wait for forever with you.” she wrote.
Bridget was the runner-up in the second season of Bachelor SA, losing Marc Buckner to Marisia van Wyk, but now she is set to walk down the aisle later this year.
“Ended off 2021 being engaged to you. Kicking off 2022 knowing this is the year I get to marry you.” she revealed in an Instagram last year when announcing her engagement.
The couple do not shy away from publicly expressing their love for each other, making it clear they are head over heels in love.
Speaking of Kobus, Bridget said she felt “at home” when with her partner.
“Home is wherever I'm with you.” she wrote in another post.
Singer Rethabile Khumalo is also set to walk down the aisle soon after revealing that she got engaged recently.
“Today turned out to be one of the best days of my life because I said yes! I got engaged today. I'm so happy,” Rethabile announced to her fans at the time.
