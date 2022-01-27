Ex 'Bachelor SA' contestant Bridget celebrates being engaged for one month

Bridget was the runner-up in the second season of Bachelor SA, losing Marc Buckner to Marisia van Wyk, but now she is set to walk down the aisle later this year.

“Ended off 2021 being engaged to you. Kicking off 2022 knowing this is the year I get to marry you.” she revealed in an Instagram last year when announcing her engagement.

The couple do not shy away from publicly expressing their love for each other, making it clear they are head over heels in love.

Speaking of Kobus, Bridget said she felt “at home” when with her partner.

“Home is wherever I'm with you.” she wrote in another post.