Emtee says other countries recognise him more than South Africans

When Emtee told his followers he was one of the top 10 rappers in Africa, some did not believe him, leading him to reveal he is loved more in other countries than Mzansi.

The rapper shut down the hate and snubbed the tweep who was trying to get him worked up.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the rapper replied to a tweep who said he was being too ambitious for tweeting he was in the top 10 in the continent.

“It’s not rocket science. I’m appreciated more in foreign countries,” he hit back.

In his mentions one of the tweeps reminded him of the support Mzansi gives him.

“The most is a big statement. Most of your Twitter followers are in SA and even from a sales point of view you sell the most here. Good that they like you in foreign lands.”

His fans went toe-to-toe with people trying to dim Emtee's glow by saying he has fallen off.