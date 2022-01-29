TshisaLIVE

Emtee says other countries recognise him more than South Africans

29 January 2022 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Emtee said he is in the top 10 in Africa.
Emtee said he is in the top 10 in Africa.
Image: Instagram/ Emtee

When Emtee told his followers he was one of the top 10 rappers in Africa, some did not believe him, leading him to reveal he is loved more in other countries than Mzansi.

The rapper shut down the hate and snubbed the tweep who was trying to get him worked up.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the rapper replied to a tweep who said he was being too ambitious for tweeting he was in the top 10 in the continent.

“It’s not rocket science. I’m appreciated more in foreign countries,” he hit back.

In his mentions one of the tweeps reminded him of the support Mzansi gives him.

“The most is a big statement. Most of your Twitter followers are in SA and even from a sales point of view you sell the most here. Good that they like you in foreign lands.”

His fans went toe-to-toe with people trying to dim Emtee's glow by saying he has fallen off.

Even though he's gifted the world with many hit songs, Emtee's greatness remains a hot topic on the TL.

After another hot debate in December, Emtee's friend and former stablemate Sjava advised Emtee fans not to compare him with other rappers.

The Ngempela hitmaker took to Twitter to encourage his fans to continue to support Emtee.

“To all Emtee supporters, you need to understand  Emtee can never be compared. If you love, respect and understand what he does, and why he does it, here is my advice: just enjoy his music. Nikhohlwe yizinto eziningi (you have forgotten many things). His mixtape is dropping soon and it’s going to be a classic.”

Emtee explains why he thinks kids aren’t inspired by hip-hop any more

"They are scared to rap because of labels, society and culture vultures who say there's no future in hip-hop"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Rapper Emtee says he’s seen ‘pull him down’ syndrome play out in his life

"Everybody wants you to be successful until you become successful. Then everybody tries to pull you down."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Sjava: Emtee can never be compared to other SA hip-hop artists

"You need to understand Emtee can never be compared"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DJ Black Coffee reacts to ‘young Black Coffee at Konka’ video that’s gone viral TshisaLIVE
  2. Keep your R30k — Drake is not coming to Konka Soweto TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘The pain is too much’ — Kelly Khumalo mourns Rhythmic Elements’ Teekay TshisaLIVE
  4. Patrick Shai’s friend recalls last conversation when he said trolls were ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘I won’ — Bonang Matheba announces R300k victory over podcaster Rea Gopane TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...
Burkino Faso coup: Ecowas and SA call for soldiers to return control to ...