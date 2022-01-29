Emtee says other countries recognise him more than South Africans
When Emtee told his followers he was one of the top 10 rappers in Africa, some did not believe him, leading him to reveal he is loved more in other countries than Mzansi.
The rapper shut down the hate and snubbed the tweep who was trying to get him worked up.
Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the rapper replied to a tweep who said he was being too ambitious for tweeting he was in the top 10 in the continent.
“It’s not rocket science. I’m appreciated more in foreign countries,” he hit back.
In his mentions one of the tweeps reminded him of the support Mzansi gives him.
“The most is a big statement. Most of your Twitter followers are in SA and even from a sales point of view you sell the most here. Good that they like you in foreign lands.”
His fans went toe-to-toe with people trying to dim Emtee's glow by saying he has fallen off.
It’s not rocket science. I’m apreciated more in foreign countries. https://t.co/sCrGvdnjxd— LOGAN (@emteerecords) January 23, 2022
Which Emtee? https://t.co/w5R4KbIZ8C pic.twitter.com/zr20TRmlqX— J͎o͎h͎n͎s͎o͎n͎ (@Johnson_zw) January 23, 2022
This was late November last year Goofy!!! https://t.co/oL9CxZFb7e— LOGAN (@emteerecords) January 24, 2022
Even though he's gifted the world with many hit songs, Emtee's greatness remains a hot topic on the TL.
After another hot debate in December, Emtee's friend and former stablemate Sjava advised Emtee fans not to compare him with other rappers.
The Ngempela hitmaker took to Twitter to encourage his fans to continue to support Emtee.
“To all Emtee supporters, you need to understand Emtee can never be compared. If you love, respect and understand what he does, and why he does it, here is my advice: just enjoy his music. Nikhohlwe yizinto eziningi (you have forgotten many things). His mixtape is dropping soon and it’s going to be a classic.”
