Emtee explains why he thinks kids aren’t inspired by hip-hop any more
Rapper Emtee has listed a few things he believes have turned kids away from rap and hip-hop music.
He said the genre has turned into a joke and people that spread doom about it have done more harm than good.
The question that has been on many people's lips has been, “Is hip-hop dead?”
Emtee took to Twitter to answer a question from music producer and DJ Makwa who wondered if hip-hop ciphers were still a thing in the hoods.
“Do we still have hip-hop sessions and ciphers in the hoods?” tweeted Makwa. He later said those don't exists in his hood any more.
“Nah. They made SA hip-hop a joke so kids aren’t inspired any more. They scared to rap cos of labels, society and culture vultures who say there’s no future in hip-hop, tweeted Emtee.
The debate about the survival of hip-hop in Mzansi intensified in the past two years with the rise of Amapiano. In his mentions a follower agreed with the rapper.
“For real we where once inspired and had a belief that you can come from anywhere in the hood and make it through hip-hop, but these days there is no hope at all in SA.”
Hip-hop sessions and ciphers are what kept the rap culture alive in a lot of the hoods, and since Covid-19 some iconic hip-hop events that grew the genre have taken a back seat.
Nah. They made SA hip hop a joke so kids aren’t inspired anymore. They scared to rap cos of labels, society and culture vultures who claim there’s no future in hip hop https://t.co/dn4mHHq3N3— LOGAN (@emteerecords) January 19, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.