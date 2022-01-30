Lasizwe takes his hat off to actors as he finds out it’s not as easy as it looks
Reality TV star Lasizwe told TshisaLIVE last year he was looking to rebrand and part of that process has seen him venture into the world of acting.
More than playing pretence on his vlogs or embodying the different alter-egos he's developed, Lasizwe seems to have landed a role on a big production that exposed him to the “real” daily life of cast and crew.
Taking to Twitter — without announcing his new acting gig — Lasizwe gave props to actors, saying after spending 12 hours on set it was clear that acting was a lot harder to pull off than they made it look.
“I would like to take off my hat to all the actresses and actors. I've been shooting a show for the past few days and this thing HARD AS! 12 HOURS in heels, repeating the same script over and over again! Acting is a skill that requires a lot of patience and dedication! BIG RESPECT.”
Five years after he broke into the industry, Lasizwe is known as a reality TV star, CEO of his own production company and an entrepreneur.
He told TshisaLIVE he is constantly looking for new ways to expand his career.
“I'm rebranding myself. I've been in this game for five years now, so I've been trying to diversify myself and expand my portfolio and horizon.”
While he's always been aware of the nature of the industry he's in, Lasizwe says he is still learning how to shut out the noise of social media critics and trolls. He finds relief in taking time off to realign himself and his purpose.
“I haven't found a balance [yet]. I think it's weird that five years later I still don't know how to handle trolls and how to allow myself to have peace and sanity ... it's just the element of being human.”
Lasizwe says he intentionally didn't use his full name when starting his career because he wanted to keep his personal life and celeb persona apart.
“What I've done with my career is not based on my real name. Lasizwe is not on my ID, so when I'm home and the lights go off, all I have is myself — Thulasizwe.”
