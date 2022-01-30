Lasizwe takes his hat off to actors as he finds out it’s not as easy as it looks

Reality TV star Lasizwe told TshisaLIVE last year he was looking to rebrand and part of that process has seen him venture into the world of acting.

More than playing pretence on his vlogs or embodying the different alter-egos he's developed, Lasizwe seems to have landed a role on a big production that exposed him to the “real” daily life of cast and crew.

Taking to Twitter — without announcing his new acting gig — Lasizwe gave props to actors, saying after spending 12 hours on set it was clear that acting was a lot harder to pull off than they made it look.

“I would like to take off my hat to all the actresses and actors. I've been shooting a show for the past few days and this thing HARD AS! 12 HOURS in heels, repeating the same script over and over again! Acting is a skill that requires a lot of patience and dedication! BIG RESPECT.”