TshisaLIVE

Somizi wants 'Black Twitter' to push black excellence instead of negativity

30 January 2022 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Somizi got tweeps wilding at his chilly response when asked where his estranged hubby was
Somizi got tweeps wilding at his chilly response when asked where his estranged hubby was
Image: Instagram/ Somizi Mhlongo

Somizi Mhlongo thinks “Black Twitter” should be more about celebrating black excellence instead of being content with being popular for cancel culture and for being infested with trolls.

The dictionary definition of black Twitter is: “It's is a word used to describe the collective identity of black users on Twitter. In a sense, Black Twitter is a digital community that allows people to connect and bond over what it means to be black.”

The media personality shared a TikTok video of a young girl scooping a lot of trophies at a school award ceremony.

“This won't trend coz its good news ... coz it will inspire a lot of future leaders. This is what black Twitter is supposed to be about but ke ...”

Some of his followers told him the clip is old and dates as far back as two years, while some were praising the young girl for her excellence.

On Sunday, in an Instagram video, Somizi shared his thoughts on cyberbullying and how it was the biggest contributor to suicide.

The media personality once tweeted that he was ditching the blue bird app for its “toxicity”.

“Wooo hayi its been peaceful without this app. I guess I'm either not strong or some people here are as toxic as f**k. To those who are kind, you know where to find me. I love you but I'm too blessed for the toxicity here.” 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Somizi Mhlongo admits the Joburg CBD scares him

"I would feel safer walking in the Kruger National Park meeting lions, tigers and snakes than walking here."
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

'It's OK not to be OK' — Somizi opens up about the struggles men face

"Now how are we gonna live with this? Are we partly responsible? Because we are partly responsible. We could've avoided that... "
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

WATCH | ‘Nobody is born ugly, we are just born poor and broke’ — Somizi says it costs money to look glam

"Nobody is born ugly, you are just poor."
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Somizi makes ‘Idols SA’ 'comeback' while Unathi Nkayi is 'shown the door'

The fans have spoken! Somizi will reportedlty make his 'Idols SA' return next season.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DJ Black Coffee reacts to ‘young Black Coffee at Konka’ video that’s gone viral TshisaLIVE
  2. Keep your R30k — Drake is not coming to Konka Soweto TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘I won’ — Bonang Matheba announces R300k victory over podcaster Rea Gopane TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘The pain is too much’ — Kelly Khumalo mourns Rhythmic Elements’ Teekay TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Patrick Shai's widow Mmasechaba pours out her heart: 'It was his time' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...