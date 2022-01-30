Somizi wants 'Black Twitter' to push black excellence instead of negativity
Somizi Mhlongo thinks “Black Twitter” should be more about celebrating black excellence instead of being content with being popular for cancel culture and for being infested with trolls.
The dictionary definition of black Twitter is: “It's is a word used to describe the collective identity of black users on Twitter. In a sense, Black Twitter is a digital community that allows people to connect and bond over what it means to be black.”
The media personality shared a TikTok video of a young girl scooping a lot of trophies at a school award ceremony.
“This won't trend coz its good news ... coz it will inspire a lot of future leaders. This is what black Twitter is supposed to be about but ke ...”
Some of his followers told him the clip is old and dates as far back as two years, while some were praising the young girl for her excellence.
On Sunday, in an Instagram video, Somizi shared his thoughts on cyberbullying and how it was the biggest contributor to suicide.
The media personality once tweeted that he was ditching the blue bird app for its “toxicity”.
“Wooo hayi its been peaceful without this app. I guess I'm either not strong or some people here are as toxic as f**k. To those who are kind, you know where to find me. I love you but I'm too blessed for the toxicity here.”
