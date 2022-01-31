Candice Modiselle launches YouTube channel aimed at helping upcoming artists

Actress and TV presenter Candice Modiselle finally gets a chance to answer all the questions she has been receiving in her DMs through her new YouTube sharing platform The 5 Minute Call.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Candice announced her exciting news.

“It feels like it’s 'long overdue' but I have no doubt in my mind that this moment is right on time. It gives me nothing but a pleasure to announce The 5 Minute Call, a value sharing platform for emerging creatives and a space for us to encourage growth and transparency in our entertainment industry. All these questions I get asked in my DMs I finally get to answer.”

She said a link will soon be available to her fans.