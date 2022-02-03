Bridget Masinga thrilled about her degree and 'ready to begin the next step'

Congratulations are in order for media personality Bridget Masinga after she obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in government administration and development.

The media personality took to Instagram on Wednesday excitedly sharing the news with her fans in a lengthy post.

“It took what seemed forever, at times life got in the way; ngowo, heartbreak, work, health and every hurdle that could test my resolution to completion came my way,” she wrote.

Bridget continued to reflect on her journey to reaching this milestone and how she managed to juggle her academics and a demanding career.

“At times it came all at once. There were moments we sat for exams with uncontainable excitement, at times fighting back a bucket of tears and at others rushing to catch planes to far away destinations. Nothing I’ve done thus far has tested my resolve more than this journey. But I kept reminding myself of that African adage, the only way to eat an elephant is one bite at a time!”

Bridget doesn't intend on stopping here. The media personality is gearing up to study for her Masters.

“Somewhere along the road I decided to go full steam ahead and as I get comfortable in finally saying, I am a Bachelor of Arts Government and Development graduate, majoring in politics and development. I get ready to begin the next step... #JesusTakeTheWheel as I begin my bridging programme towards a Masters”