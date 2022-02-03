Mmusi Maimane's adorable birthday message to his wife will leave you deep in the feels

February is the month of love, and One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane was all love when he took to social media this week to gush over his wife, Natalie.

Natalie celebrated her birthday on Thursday and Mmusi took to Twitter to pay tribute to her in a sweet post.

“On this day, this beautiful woman was born and I have been privileged to call her my wife, my friend and an incredible mother to our children. Happy Birthday lerato la ka, Mme Natalie Rethabile Maimane. Ka lerato! Wish you an incredible year ahead!” he wrote, alongside a picture of the couple together.