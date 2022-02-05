TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Good music and fun vibes — Inside Master KG’s sold out birthday bash

05 February 2022 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
"The master" is officially 26 years old.
Image: Instagram/Master KG

Echoes of fans singing along to Dali Nguwe, Master KG's hit song featuring Nkosazana Daughter filled the room on the star's birthday turn up at Propaganda, Pretoria.

He took to his socials to share video clips of his birthday celebrations on Saturday, ande thanked everyone who pulled up on the evening. 

“My birthday (bash) was sold out yesterday in Pretoria. Big thanks to everyone who came and rocked with me.”

The hitmaker turned 26 on January 31, and showed his appreciation to his fans.

In celebration of his birthday the hitmaker shared a snap of himself on Monday draped all in black with a colourful coat and said on Twitter: “On this day many years ago The Master was born! Thank you God”

Celebs, politicians and his followers jumped on his posts on Twitter and Instagram to wish him well.

“The venue was full to capacity. You have that thing to make the crowd live. Dali Nguwe is hitting hard,” said one tweep.

The music producer recently celebrated Dali Nguwe charting the trends all the way to the second spot on the list of the 100 most played songs in Mzansi on the Apple music streaming platform. 

His hit song Jerusalema  with Nomcebo Zikode remains in the top five African songs with 100-million+ streams on Spotify.

