WATCH | Good music and fun vibes — Inside Master KG’s sold out birthday bash

The hitmaker turned 26 on January 31, and showed his appreciation to his fans.

In celebration of his birthday the hitmaker shared a snap of himself on Monday draped all in black with a colourful coat and said on Twitter: “On this day many years ago The Master was born! Thank you God”

Celebs, politicians and his followers jumped on his posts on Twitter and Instagram to wish him well.

“The venue was full to capacity. You have that thing to make the crowd live. Dali Nguwe is hitting hard,” said one tweep.

The music producer recently celebrated Dali Nguwe charting the trends all the way to the second spot on the list of the 100 most played songs in Mzansi on the Apple music streaming platform.

His hit song Jerusalema with Nomcebo Zikode remains in the top five African songs with 100-million+ streams on Spotify.