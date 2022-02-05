SNAPS | 'Here’s to 34' — Inside Hulisani Ravele's fabulous birthday celebration

Definitely no longer Cici from YoTV, media personality Hulisani Ravele recently celebrated her 34th birthday in style.

Having become quite synonymous with positive affirmations and wise words, the TV presenter had a one-on-one with her new age. Talking to “34", Hulisani said she wanted the year to know her intentions early on.

“Exactly a week ago today, I met 34,” she began.

“Our first date was exactly what I wanted it to be; surrounded by the ocean, filled with love, laughter, bubbles & shots, and, of course, me, looking like a fire flame spitter! I wanted to show up to my first date with 34 with intention. I wanted her to understand just what I wish for our year together. That is, a year where we will stand firm and tall, a year where we will be bold, a year where we will let our light shine, unapologetically, and celebrate a heck of a lot!”

Hulisani celebrated her trip around the sun with her tribe in Cape Town, at the Views Boutique Hotel & Spa.

Check out how beautiful moghel looked!