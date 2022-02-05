TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | 'Here’s to 34' — Inside Hulisani Ravele's fabulous birthday celebration

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
05 February 2022 - 10:00
Hulisani celebrated her trip around the sun with her tribe in Cape Town.
Hulisani celebrated her trip around the sun with her tribe in Cape Town.
Image: SUPPLIED

Definitely no longer Cici from YoTV, media personality Hulisani Ravele recently celebrated her 34th birthday in style.

Having become quite synonymous with positive affirmations and wise words, the TV presenter had a one-on-one with her new age. Talking to “34", Hulisani said she wanted the year to know her intentions early on.

Exactly a week ago today, I met 34,” she began.

“Our first date was exactly what I wanted it to be; surrounded by the ocean, filled with love, laughter, bubbles & shots, and, of course, me, looking like a fire flame spitter! I wanted to show up to my first date with 34 with intention. I wanted her to understand just what I wish for our year together. That is, a year where we will stand firm and tall, a year where we will be bold, a year where we will let our light shine, unapologetically, and celebrate a heck of a lot!”

Hulisani celebrated her trip around the sun with her tribe in Cape Town, at the Views Boutique Hotel & Spa.

Check out how beautiful moghel looked!

Dedicating the year to being as happy and as content as can be, Hulisani spent the days leading up to her birthday, introspecting and expressing gratitude.

Here are some of the shared moments from her celebrations before the big 34:

From virtual movie dates to cuddles — Hulisani Ravele shares some of her best dates in 2021

On Wednesday, she has the TL in a frenzy when she shared that she dated multiple guys and opened up about some of her best dates this year.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Hulisani Ravele celebrates 24 years of a thriving career — 'What a blessing it is'

"A new beginning. A blank canvas. 24 years in, what a blessing it is to still be excited about my career and what it will bring next," said Hulisani ...
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Musa Mthombeni, other celebs celebrate Akhumzi Jezile's 'heavenly birthday'

Friends of Akhumzi Jezile celebrated his life on his 33 heavenly birthday.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Hulisani Ravele announces she won’t host Saftas, thanks SA for the love

Even though things didn't go as planned, Hulisani said she's grateful for the love.
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pearl Thusi 'wouldn't mind' a Valentine's Day date with Mr Smeg TshisaLIVE
  2. SA left shook after Andile Mpisane says he’s set to open for Rick Ross in Miami TshisaLIVE
  3. Connie Ferguson talks about how exercise helps keep depression at bay TshisaLIVE
  4. Mmusi Maimane's adorable birthday message to his wife will leave you deep in ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘They exhausted me’ — Monique Muller details her ‘fight’ against Katlego Maboe TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘I didn’t sexually harass anyone’ Judge Mlambo defends allegations at chief ...
The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...