Vee Mampeezy opens up about losing millions and picking up the pieces

Award-winning musician Vee Mampeezy has hit hurdles many times in his life, but never gave up.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Re a leboga hitmaker said it took him many years of failure and bankruptcy to get where he is today.

"In 2016 I lost 2m pula trying to invest and rebrand my music because I really believed in it. I was even taken to court because I owed a lot of people money.

"I was broke, super broke. I did that because when I was young in 2002 I was working in a car wash, I took my salary, savings, sold my phone 3310 and my timberland invested in my album and it worked."