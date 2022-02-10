Vee Mampeezy opens up about losing millions and picking up the pieces
Award-winning musician Vee Mampeezy has hit hurdles many times in his life, but never gave up.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Re a leboga hitmaker said it took him many years of failure and bankruptcy to get where he is today.
"In 2016 I lost 2m pula trying to invest and rebrand my music because I really believed in it. I was even taken to court because I owed a lot of people money.
"I was broke, super broke. I did that because when I was young in 2002 I was working in a car wash, I took my salary, savings, sold my phone 3310 and my timberland invested in my album and it worked."
The Botswana-born musician said growing up he had distorted world views and it was Universal Music Group that gave him his lifeline
"When I grew up I didn't understand it was about working smart more than money, when all hope was lost and I was bankrupt! Universal Music heard about me, signed me. They gave me a signing fee which was not usual. I got an apartment in SA, won a Metro FM award."
In another post, the star said the spirit of not giving up is important to succeed.
"Everything we touch turns into gold, but it has not always been like that. It took many years of failure making many mistakes and bankruptcy. The spirit of not giving up and learning from mistakes is very important when it come to success. So let's go try again."
