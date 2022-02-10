TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'Look after each other' — How Kuli Roberts wanted to be remembered

“I don't want to be remembered. I want you guys to just look after each other”

10 February 2022 - 14:30 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Kuli Roberts wanted people to look after those she was passionate about helping
Image: Instagram/Kuli Roberts

As social media is flooded with tributes to actress and media personality Kuli Roberts, a clip of her speaking on how she would like to be remembered has gone viral.

The 49-year-old star died on Wednesday night. Her family confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

Details around Kuli's death, including the cause, have not been confirmed. 

Speaking four months before her death, on MacG's Podcast and Chill, she touched on how she would like her friends and family to remember her.

“I don't want to be remembered. I want you guys to just look after each other. I want you to look after the people that are trodden on and are still down trodden.”

She named three groups she would like people to be kinder too, in her honour.

“I need you to look after people with albinism. I want you to look after people in the LGBTI+ community. I need you to look after black people. I need you to stop insulting black people.”

The former TrendingSA presenter and journalist ended the clip by making a plea for ubuntu.

“This whole thing of money and materialism and standing on cars while people are living in the gutters, nobody is impressed. You might think they are, but they are not. So ubuntu is important.”

Watch the full interview below:

