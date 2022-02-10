TshisaLIVE

'There will never be anyone like her' — Tributes pour in for media personality Kuli Roberts

10 February 2022 - 12:56 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Kuli Roberts has been remembered for her wit and out of this world personality.
Image: Kuli Roberts/ Instagram

Celebrity friends and tweeps are mourning the death of media personality Kuli Roberts.

The 39-year-old star passed away on Wednesday evening.

A close friend confirmed her death to TshisaLIVE and said the star “seemed drowsy” when they spoke on Wednesday.

Details around Kuli's death, including the cause, have not been confirmed

Social media has been flooded with people of Mzansi expressing their grief.

Social media users shared tributes to the actress who was loved for her candour, wit and larger than life personality.

She acted in several productions, most recently in the Netflix original movie Angeliena.

She was a journalist at Fair Lady, Drum, You and Sunday World.

Here are some of the tributes shared on social media:

