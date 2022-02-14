Dj Citi Lyts has died.

Tributes have poured in for musician Sandile “DJ Citi Lyts” Mkhize, who was shot dead in the early hours on Monday.

His death was confirmed to TshisaLIVE by a close family friend who said he did not want to be named because of a police investigation into Mkhize's death.

The Mkhize family confirmed the star's death in a statement, saying: “At 12.30 on the morning of February 14 in Dube, Soweto, four men ambushed Sandile 'Citi Lyts' Mkhize. Three were armed and two opened fire, fatally wounding him".

The family asked for privacy as they come to terms with his passing.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed a case of murder has been opened.

“Gauteng police launched a manhunt for suspects after a musician was shot dead in Dube, Soweto, in the early hours of February 14 2022.

“Police were called to a murder scene in Dube at about 2am and on arrival found a 32-year-old man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds in the upper body. He was certified dead by paramedics.

“It is reported the deceased was on the street with his friends when they were shot at by suspects driving in a silver VW Polo.”

Masondo said the motive is unknown at this stage.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help the investigation to call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

Mkhize captured the hearts of Mzansi with his hits, including Washa, Vura and Malambane.

He worked with several major artists, including Sjava, Emtee and Fifi Cooper, while at Ambitiouz Entertainment. He left the label several years ago.

Vura was nominated for Song of the Year at the 2016 SA Hip Hop Awards and Best Hit Single at the 16th Annual Metro FM awards in 2017.

Mkhize lost his brother, veteran rapper Linda “ProKid”, in 2018. He dedicated a song to ProKid and shared his heartbreak at the star's funeral.