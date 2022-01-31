SA lifts Zozi Tunzi with prayers after Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst’s suicide
South Africans are praying for Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi after learning her former New York roommate and friend, Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst, took her own life.
The New reported a woman had jumped to her death from a Midtown high-rise building on Sunday. She was later identified as the former Miss USA.
Shortly before she jumped, Cheslie posted on her Instagram page, “May this day bring you rest and peace.”
The Miss Universe organisation confirmed the tragic news.
We are devastated to learn about the loss of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst. She was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing. Our entire community mourns her loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family right now. pic.twitter.com/fuJHXeMnHa— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 31, 2022
Remembering the vital role Cheslie played in making SA-born Zozibini feel welcome in the US, many took to social media to express their sadness on Zozi's behalf.
Zozi always spoke highly of Chelsie and her kindness. Most moments she shared from their New York apartment included the former Miss USA, and Zozi's fans grew to love the bubbly model.
In a Sunday Times interview, Zozi said meeting fellow South African-turned-New Yorker Trevor Noah was a highlight, as was sharing an apartment with Cheslie.
“Cheslie and I really bonded. We did so many things together, like ‘Pizza Fridays’, and we’d dress up and go to beautiful restaurants, just the two of us, especially during the pandemic. It’s more of a sisterhood and it’s quite amazing. Asya [Branch], the new Miss USA, hecently moved in, so we’re getting to know each other.”
On her Instagram, Zozi always thanked Cheslie for her genuine friendship.
“I found myself in a foreign country and city not knowing anyone but I've never felt alone because you didn't allow it. @kalieghgarris the smartest 19-year-old I know, thank you for bringing sunshine every time you come to the apartment with your beautiful spirit. @chesliekryst you offered me friendship when you didn't have to. You're the best eyelash supplier and food partner I could have ever asked for,” she wrote.
Since the news of Cheslie's death, Zozi's name has also landed on the Twitter trends list with many tweeps sending her love and light during what they know will be a difficult for the former Miss Universe.
See some of the tweets below:
R. I. P Chelsie kryst you always seemed so happy, no one could tell she was going through a depression. My condolences to her family and her friends including Zozi. https://t.co/78Vvo19Hh2 pic.twitter.com/9jBStS03wv— i am Nokusa 🇿🇦i love animals (@nokusamalinga) January 31, 2022
I’m so devastated to wake up to the news of Cheslie Kryst’s untimely passing. As soon as I read the news, all I could think about was how Zozibini Tunzi is taking this, especially since she was so kind to Zozi when she was in the US, & they formed great friendship. RIP Cheslie 🕊 pic.twitter.com/uiMbWKMHiM— Dimakatso David Mokwena (Phoyisa Bae) (@SelfieRunnerZA) January 31, 2022
I immediately thought of Zozi as well 💔 https://t.co/3PyN283J7K— Nani Says 🇿🇦💚 (@says_nani) January 31, 2022
She was indeed kind, she treated our Zozi with kindness when she was in the USA. R. I. P 😔 https://t.co/kqXZKKgGlR— i am Nokusa 🇿🇦i love animals (@nokusamalinga) January 31, 2022
Anything but suicide, its unbelievable. People are going through a lot. Hope Zozi is good, they were close. https://t.co/7b9KGB4GHd— Mapaseka 🌟✨💫 (@Mapasek76665026) January 31, 2022
