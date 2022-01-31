TshisaLIVE

SA lifts Zozi Tunzi with prayers after Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst’s suicide

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
31 January 2022 - 09:12
The late Miss USA Cheslie Kryst and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi were roomies in New York.
South Africans are praying for Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi after learning her former New York roommate and friend, Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst, took her own life.

The New reported a woman had jumped to her death from a Midtown high-rise building on Sunday. She was later identified as the former Miss USA.

Shortly before she jumped, Cheslie posted on her Instagram page, “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

The Miss Universe organisation confirmed the tragic news.

Remembering the vital role Cheslie played in making SA-born Zozibini feel welcome in the US, many took to social media to express their sadness on Zozi's behalf.

Zozi always spoke highly of Chelsie and her kindness. Most moments she shared from their New York apartment included the former Miss USA, and Zozi's fans grew to love the bubbly model.

In a Sunday Times interview, Zozi said meeting fellow South African-turned-New Yorker Trevor Noah was a highlight, as was sharing an apartment with Cheslie.

“Cheslie and I really bonded. We did so many things together, like ‘Pizza Fridays’, and we’d dress up and go to beautiful restaurants, just the two of us, especially during the pandemic. It’s more of a sisterhood and it’s quite amazing. Asya [Branch], the new Miss USA, hecently moved in, so we’re getting to know each other.”

On her Instagram, Zozi always thanked Cheslie for her genuine friendship.

I found myself in a foreign country and city not knowing anyone but I've never felt alone because you didn't allow it. @kalieghgarris the smartest 19-year-old I know, thank you for bringing sunshine every time you come to the apartment with your beautiful spirit. @chesliekryst you offered me friendship when you didn't have to. You're the best eyelash supplier and food partner I could have ever asked for,” she wrote.

Since the news of Cheslie's death, Zozi's name has also landed on the Twitter trends list with many tweeps sending her love and light during what they know will be a difficult for the former Miss Universe.

See some of the tweets below:

