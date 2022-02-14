WATCH | King Monada puts a ring on it after a decade with his partner

Congratulations are in order for Limpopo-born superstar King Monada after he popped the question to the love of his life.

Taking to Instagram, the Malwedhe hitmaker shared the happy news and captured moments from the big moment.

"If you tell me you love me, I might not believe you but if you show me you do, then I will," he captioned a video of him kneeling in front of his partner.

His bae Lerato Ramawela was overcome with emotion while people in the clip cheered.