New couple alert — DBN Gogo and Focalistic revealing they are ‘dating’

DBN Gogo and Focalistic caused a frenzy on social media when they revealed they were a couple.

The Khuza Gogo hitmaker shared a Twitter thread leading up to Valentine's Day showing off her the teddy bear, sweet treats, Louis Vuitton, Chanel and other gifts she received from rapper Focalistic.

“Valentine's Olympics,” she captioned the post.

“The perfect end,” she wrote in a video showing she was in a hotel room filled with rose petals while Focalistic poured a glass of bubbles.

Watch the videos below: