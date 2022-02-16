TshisaLIVE

New couple alert — DBN Gogo and Focalistic revealing they are ‘dating’

16 February 2022 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Mzansi stunned by revelations of amapiano stars DBN Gogo and Focalistic being an item.
Image: Instagram/ Focalistic

DBN Gogo and Focalistic caused a frenzy on social media when they revealed they were a couple. 

The Khuza Gogo hitmaker shared a Twitter thread leading up to Valentine's Day showing off her the teddy bear, sweet treats, Louis Vuitton, Chanel and other gifts she received from rapper Focalistic. 

“Valentine's Olympics,” she captioned the post. 

“The perfect end,” she wrote in a video showing she was in a hotel room filled with rose petals while Focalistic poured a glass of bubbles. 

Watch the videos below:

While some were in shock about the relationship, many gushed about the two stars being the new 'IT' couple. 

DBN Gogo and Focalistic are sought-after amapiano stars and have been taking strides in the country and beyond its borders.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

In October last year, DBN Gogo's involvement with Spotify's Equal Music Program alongside American rapper Saweetie and Nigerian star Tiwa Savage saw her grace the Spotify billboard in Times Square in New York.

“That is still crazy to me that I was chosen to be on a billboard in Times Square, New York. The Equal campaign is about promoting women, giving women that platform, that extra push to say we're recognised and appreciated,” she told TshisaLIVE.

Focalistic is a leader in the amapiano genre and has grown his brand to a point of having international affiliations too. 

The rapper has a number of songs with Nigerian star Davido, including their joint EP collaboration with four songs that have undeniably captivated large audiences. 

