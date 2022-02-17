Pearl Thusi hints at steamy sex scene in new film 'Wu Assassins'

Actress Pearl Thusi has given her fans a heads-up about a sex scene in her new movie debuting on Netflix.

She excitedly took to Twitter to tell her fans her latest film, Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance, was finally airing on the streaming platform after months of waiting. But she gave her fans a little tease: there will be a hot sex scene.

“Guys ... Wu Assassins is out tomorrow. Please don’t make the whole movie about my s*x scene with @TheLewisTan coz I know y’all. Jokes. So excited! Hope you enjoy it.”

She got tongues wagging and in her mentions her followers felt she used her tweet as a marketing gimmick but they were sold.