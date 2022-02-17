Pearl Thusi hints at steamy sex scene in new film 'Wu Assassins'
“Please don't make the whole movie about my sex scene,” Pearl Thusi begs fans on social media as 'Wu Assassins' is launched.
Actress Pearl Thusi has given her fans a heads-up about a sex scene in her new movie debuting on Netflix.
She excitedly took to Twitter to tell her fans her latest film, Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance, was finally airing on the streaming platform after months of waiting. But she gave her fans a little tease: there will be a hot sex scene.
“Guys ... Wu Assassins is out tomorrow. Please don’t make the whole movie about my s*x scene with @TheLewisTan coz I know y’all. Jokes. So excited! Hope you enjoy it.”
She got tongues wagging and in her mentions her followers felt she used her tweet as a marketing gimmick but they were sold.
Guys… Wu Assassins is out tomorrow.— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) February 16, 2022
Please don’t make the whole movie about my s*x scène with @TheLewisTan coz I know y’all. 😂😂😂
Jokes. So excited! Hope you enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/ZpHzvWPPEx
The actress released a preview of the film, a sequel to Wu Assassins, last week. Reflecting on her experience filming the movie, Pearl said it was an amazing time.
“I could never thank the cast, stunt team, extras, crew, director, producers and anyone not mentioned enough for this amazing experience. I hope people enjoy watching this as much as we enjoyed making it for you,” she wrote.
Besides killing it as an actress, Pearl has several successful business ventures.
The actress, who co-owns a hair-care line and luxury-scented soy candles and artisan soaps range, told TshisaLIVE she's always looking to explore and expand as an entrepreneur.
“I have a better understanding of who I am and what I want to do and the legacy I want to leave. I'm growing and I need to grow into different spaces.”
