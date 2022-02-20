Nomalanga Shozi hands over to Naledi Radebe as she goes on maternity leave

In the true spirit of #OpenUpTheIndustry, BET Africa has welcomed presenter Nomalanga Shozi's pregnancy news and used it as an opportunity to introduce upcoming Naledi Radebe to the BET Africa audience.

On Sunday February 6 , Nomalanga announced on social media she is expecting her first child.

As she begins her maternity leave, the BET Africa host is bidding a tearful farewell to viewers and will hand the reins over to new and beautiful host Naledi Radebe.

Naledi, aka Leddi G, is a Cape Town-born creative who is well-known for her travel and lifestyle content as well as her captivating style. She made her TV and social media debut as a runner-up on MTV's Base VJ search and has since appeared in major soapies, reality shows, and news specials, as well as lending her signature tone to voice-overs.

On her IG, Naledi expressed her excitement at the opportunity presented to her.

“Super excited to be joining the @bet_africa family 🎥 Grateful for the warmest welcome, loving the team already and a special thanks to the flame that is @realnomalanga for showing me the ropes and giving me solid advice — just some black on black girl love, you’re a real G.”