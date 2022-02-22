Tweeps react to ‘The Wife’ actor Bonko Khoza eating from a random fan’s plate
UPDATE: This article has been updated to include the views of the fan whose food the actor asked to taste.
The Wife star Bonko Khoza found himself on Mzansi's trends list after a video of him having a taste of a fan's meal went viral.
In the video, shot at a restaurant in Durban called Eden Garden, Bonko is seen stopping to greet a group of women while on his way to his table. He asks to have a bite of the women's meals, to which one woman replied “Please do.”
Fans of The Wife actor rallied behind him after some tweeps found his actions “weird” and "unhygienic", especially since the world is living through a pandemic.
The women who's food was eaten, Elihle Mlotshwa, also shared a statement on her Instagram stories citing that she was unbothered by trolls as the actor was polite in his action.
"I'm literally trending on Twitter for letting Bonko Khoza have my food. I don't understand why people are getting worked up cause I'd do it again. Plus he asked." she wrote.
When Mqhele asked if he could have some, homegirl said “Please do!” So stop acting like he was rude about this whole interaction. Homegirl even said “Thank you” after Bonko had some. Not sure why y’all are trying to change the narrative 🙄 pic.twitter.com/aPWt4xLvrb— Kylie Njena (@NkosazanaEn) February 21, 2022
I won’t even be comfortable if my mother does this, okes seek fucking help immediately https://t.co/wHYXfOYAwK— Nick carriedaway (@NicMynhardt) February 21, 2022
OMG!!! I’d actually cause a scene. What the hell? In a pandemic?? https://t.co/089kvXCsUJ— Luyanda (@lulzin_) February 21, 2022
I’ve watched this a hundred times. Still can’t believe it. He’s unhinged, I’m afraid. https://t.co/Wqyw3hYXoU— iGhost. (@kaylenciaga) February 21, 2022
I'd throw hands yho 😭😭 A STRANGER EATING OFF MY PLATE?? 😭😭 https://t.co/LmyEUEBZCo— Born $tunna (@leraaato_xo) February 21, 2022
While Bonko has been a part of the films Necktie Youth, Professionals and the Emmy-nominated Roots, his role on The Wife has shot him straight to becoming a Mzansi fan favourite and he's since grown a cult-like following on his social platforms.
Speaking of his being afforded the opportunity to play Mqhele in the Showmax series, Bonko said he was honoured to bring to life the character from Dudu Busani-Dube’s best-selling novel Hlomu the Wife.
“I read the book a few years ago and was a fan from the moment I put it down.
“Fast forward to 2021 when I got sent an audition for the series. I’m really excited to bring to life this incredible piece of writing. Dudu created a compelling work of art and now we get to breathe life into it, put faces to names and show it to the world,” he said.
