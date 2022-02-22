Tweeps react to ‘The Wife’ actor Bonko Khoza eating from a random fan’s plate

UPDATE: This article has been updated to include the views of the fan whose food the actor asked to taste.

The Wife star Bonko Khoza found himself on Mzansi's trends list after a video of him having a taste of a fan's meal went viral.

In the video, shot at a restaurant in Durban called Eden Garden, Bonko is seen stopping to greet a group of women while on his way to his table. He asks to have a bite of the women's meals, to which one woman replied “Please do.”

Fans of The Wife actor rallied behind him after some tweeps found his actions “weird” and "unhygienic", especially since the world is living through a pandemic.

The women who's food was eaten, Elihle Mlotshwa, also shared a statement on her Instagram stories citing that she was unbothered by trolls as the actor was polite in his action.

"I'm literally trending on Twitter for letting Bonko Khoza have my food. I don't understand why people are getting worked up cause I'd do it again. Plus he asked." she wrote.

See some of the reactions below: