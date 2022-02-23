Halala! Mobi Dixon and his wife welcome their second bundle of joy

TshisaLIVE

23 February 2022 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
Mobi Dixon and his wife Palesa welcome their second child.
Mobi Dixon and his wife Palesa welcome their second child.
Image: Instagram/ Mobi Dixon

Congratulations are in order for DJ Mabi “Mobi Dixon” Ntuli  and his wife Palesa after they welcomed their second son.

Mobi Dixon took to his Instagram on Tuesday to announce the big news.

New signing at Citrus Music. Tuesday 22.02.2022, second born. 1 in a million,” he wrote.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about expanding his family, Mobi said he and his wife had wanted to have a sibling for their five-year-old son Hlombe but put the plans on hold at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We're really excited. We've been wanting to have a second born but the plans were delayed due to Covid-19,” he said.

Having had his first experience of fatherhood with his first born son, Mobi said he feels well-equipped for his second baby.

“The first time you don't have experience and base it on theory and your experience growing up. You pick up the positive and negatives from your upbringing and uphold the positives to remove the negatives, so second time around you kind of know what to expect and the nerves are better.”

Mobi said he is intentional about how he plans to father his two boys.

“Accountability and independence are what I want to teach my children. I was born in a place where even though the means were there for certain things, we weren't spoilt.

“We were taught to work hard for our things and be accountable for our actions so that's what I will teach my children. To be a man and independent so you can stand up and start your own family one day.”

