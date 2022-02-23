WATCH | ‘It went well’ — Amanda du Pont updates fans after her boob job

Amanda shared a post-op snap looking chilled in green during a walk in Turkey. She revealed Turkey was her choice for the surgery because it offered the best medical care.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the media personality explained the reason behind her decision for surgery.

Amanda said she lost a lot of tissue in her breast area due to her weight loss journey, and promised to share more about her surgery after she had healed.

“In a search to find the best medical care for my breast augmentation @arpanumedical sourced me the best clinic and surgeon. They curated the best medical trip inclusive of hotel, surgery and aftercare. Here’s a photo dump of my experience. PS: I will post the new babies as soon as I’m healed. Sharing is caring. Let me know if you have any questions regarding the surgery,” she wrote.