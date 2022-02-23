TshisaLIVE

WATCH | ‘It went well’ — Amanda du Pont updates fans after her boob job

23 February 2022 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Amanda du Pont shared with her followers that she was recovering well after her breast implant surgery
Amanda du Pont shared with her followers that she was recovering well after her breast implant surgery
Image: Instagram/ Amanda du Pont

Actress Amanda du Pont said she's doing fine after her breast implant surgery and can't wait to see the results.

In a video clip shared on Twitter, the actress gave her followers an update into her breast argumentation  journey.

“The pain isn't crazy at all. Everything went well. The staff looking after me are great, and I'm excited to see the results.”

Amanda shared a post-op snap looking chilled in green during a walk in Turkey. She revealed Turkey was her choice for the surgery because it offered the best medical care.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the media personality explained the reason behind her decision for surgery.

Amanda said she lost a lot of tissue in her breast area due to her weight loss journey, and promised to share more about her surgery after she had healed.

“In a search to find the best medical care for my breast augmentation @arpanumedical sourced me the best clinic and surgeon. They curated the best medical trip inclusive of hotel, surgery and aftercare. Here’s a photo dump of my experience. PS: I will post the new babies as soon as I’m healed. Sharing is caring. Let me know if you have any questions regarding the surgery,” she wrote.

Actress Amanda du-Pont explains reason behind her recent boob job

"I lost tissue on my breasts which made me self-conscious."
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

‘I find it ridiculous’ — Ayanda Thabethe responds to ‘boob job’ reports

"No, I have never done a boob job. All genetics and God-given."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Mihlali responds to boob job question, tells tweeps to mind their own business

Mihlali cleared the air.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Zodwa Wabantu got breast fillers to help her 'stay fresh'

Zodwa just wants to be the best version of herself, fam
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Wu Assassins’ love sees Pearl Thusi reflect on pain she hid for two years TshisaLIVE
  2. Sello Maake kaNcube sets record straight on 'shares fight' with ex-wife TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘Like our tyres disappear in potholes’ — Mbalula dragged for saying Sho Madjozi ... TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | MaKhumalo on her #RHOD debut and facing social media criticism TshisaLIVE
  5. Nonhle Thema opens up about grief: ‘I never felt that kind of pain before' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Malema VS Roets | Insults, genocide and protests light up equality court during ...
Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...