Malema mourns Riky Rick: 'We did not listen to your loud whisper'

EFF leader Julius Malema has mourned the death of Riky Rick, saying the nation did not listen to the rapper's "loud whisper".

The Boss Zonke hitmaker died early on Wednesday. In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, his family asked for privacy and prayers.

No cause of death has officially been revealed.

“The family of SA artist Riky Rick with profound sadness this afternoon confirmed his untimely passing. Son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Riky ‘Ricky’ Makhado, 34, sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning (February 23) in Johannesburg,” read the statement.

Taking to social media, Malema reacted to Riky's last tweet.

“We love you my man, we did not listen to your loud whisper. We thought we still had time and, unfortunately, we are now too late to intervene,” he said.