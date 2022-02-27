‘I’m going to be a mommy’ — Toya Delazy announces pregnancy

Singer, producer, pianist, dancer and performer Toya Delazy and her wife Alisson Chaig are expecting their first child.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Toya shared their news by posting pictures of what looks like a photo shoot capturing their magical moment.

“And just like that. Guide us universe as we walk into this next chapter of our lives. Thank you for choosing us to bring forth this beautiful life force. We know it's an incredible gift and miracle. I love you my gorgeous @alissonchaig. Doing this with you is one of the most incredible experiences. I couldn't have chosen a better soul to build umuzi kamama. Here's to the part called Motherhood. Livumile. We're pregnant, I'm gonna be a mommy.”

Ally took to her own Instagram, saying she was ready for the new adventure. She said though she was a private person she saw it fit to share the news of the pregnancy.

“Toya Delazy, I love you. You've been the most supportive and loving person throughout this crazy ride we've been on, I love you to the moon and back. To baby: I love you, forever, already, and I promise I'll be there for you every step of the way, unconditionally. Cheers to our little nugget. Latoya I can't wait to be a mom with you. Universe, thank you for this gift.”

The newlyweds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last year. Toya took to her Instagram to share in their excitement on their wedding day.

“Ngiyathokoza mvelinqanga sekwenzekile. Now for the celebration next year. Alisson Chaig, I choose you ngiyakuthanda ngenhlizo yam yonke. Also this pic is what fam about. Thank you for holding us safe loves. Ngiyathokoza.”

The pair have been together for 10 years and while Toya lived between SA and the UK for a while in their relationship, she's now based in the UK.