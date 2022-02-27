TshisaLIVE

Riky Rick’s death sparks movement to share mental health struggles

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
27 February 2022 - 14:00
Riky Rick's death sparked an outpouring of tributes and conversations around mental health on social media.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Rapper Riky Rick's death has sparked a conversation about mental health on social media, with users sharing their own struggles in an effort to break stigmas about anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Riky died this week at the age of 34.

Details about his death have not been made public, but users took to social media to share his comments about struggling with “chronic depression”.

Amid the tributes being paid by politicians, celebs and fans, users took to the #RikyRick and #RIPRikyRick hashtags to share their own struggles with mental health.

Urging her followers to “destigmatise mental health”, former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme said she had recovered from PSTD and had chronic anxiety.

“It is with me daily but I am learning to manage it by being kinder to myself. It is very hard,” she added.

Others joined in, sharing their own battles and urged others to speak to someone they trust about what they are going through.

• If you or someone you know struggles with depression, feeling suicidal or talking about ending their life, speak to a mental health professional or contact the suicide helpline, 0800 567 567, Cipla Helpline 0800 456 789, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or SMS 31393.

