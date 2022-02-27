Riky Rick’s death sparks movement to share mental health struggles
Rapper Riky Rick's death has sparked a conversation about mental health on social media, with users sharing their own struggles in an effort to break stigmas about anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Riky died this week at the age of 34.
Details about his death have not been made public, but users took to social media to share his comments about struggling with “chronic depression”.
Amid the tributes being paid by politicians, celebs and fans, users took to the #RikyRick and #RIPRikyRick hashtags to share their own struggles with mental health.
Urging her followers to “destigmatise mental health”, former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme said she had recovered from PSTD and had chronic anxiety.
“It is with me daily but I am learning to manage it by being kinder to myself. It is very hard,” she added.
I’ve been on meds for years, but through careful management with my psychiatrist we are slowly reducing it. I am aware how privileged I am to have access to mental healthcare. Many do not & suffer in silence. Be kinder to those struggling with their mental health. #RickyRick— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) February 23, 2022
Others joined in, sharing their own battles and urged others to speak to someone they trust about what they are going through.
My heart is so sore #SACitizens. News about #RikyRick caught me off guard, same way #HHPs did. In my house, we struggle with #MentalIllness on a daily with the pain & tragedy we've lived thru & having just listened to my sister's postmortem. #LifeEsidimeni #Inquest #RIPRikyRick💔— ChristineNxumalo (@chrisnxumalo_mo) February 23, 2022
I was suffering from depression myself. It's not a nice space to be at. I was lucky, I had a very supportive family & friends. Men don't be afraid to seek support. Your silence is not strength. Your struggles do not have to be yours alone. #RickyRick #RIPRikyRick— Thulani Ndaba (@tndaba) February 24, 2022
My name is Ashford. I attend trauma counseling to help me cope with occupational trauma that I am exposed to at work.— AC Mahlawule (@ACMahlawule) February 23, 2022
This Thread🎯🎯🎯My mom has been battling depression & mental health for years, we do the best we can 2 support her and be there. Its a struggle becoz this illness cums and goes. 1minute ur fine the next ur not, its a hard battle. #RIPRikyRick 🕊️ https://t.co/BKMlBW5D1k— Skhumbuzo Nxumalo (@bhabha1203) February 23, 2022
• If you or someone you know struggles with depression, feeling suicidal or talking about ending their life, speak to a mental health professional or contact the suicide helpline, 0800 567 567, Cipla Helpline 0800 456 789, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or SMS 31393.
