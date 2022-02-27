Riky Rick’s death sparks movement to share mental health struggles

Rapper Riky Rick's death has sparked a conversation about mental health on social media, with users sharing their own struggles in an effort to break stigmas about anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Riky died this week at the age of 34.

Details about his death have not been made public, but users took to social media to share his comments about struggling with “chronic depression”.

Amid the tributes being paid by politicians, celebs and fans, users took to the #RikyRick and #RIPRikyRick hashtags to share their own struggles with mental health.

Urging her followers to “destigmatise mental health”, former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme said she had recovered from PSTD and had chronic anxiety.

“It is with me daily but I am learning to manage it by being kinder to myself. It is very hard,” she added.