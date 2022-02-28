‘I was on the verge of committing suicide’: Dumi Mkokstad

Gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad has cleared the air about a suicide tweet that rubbed tweeps the wrong way.

He said he also battled depression and was not in any position to judge. In a now-deleted tweet, Dumi wrote: “Suicide isn't the solution. Christ is.”

Taking to Twitter, he opened up in posts and set the record straight about his “misunderstood tweet.”

“Because I have been through depression I wrote tweets yesterday with the #RIKYRICK_I_UNDERSTAND because I have been there and was on the verge of committing suicide myself. Therefore I can never judge anyone who ends up taking their lives because I know exactly what they’re facing,” he tweeted.

“Maybe let’s start here. I have been through depression myself and would never not understand anyone's reaction to it. People deal with situations differently and I will never judge anyone who may go through that.”

The Mbize hitmaker explained he was simply sharing what had helped him when he was battling depression

“It would be extremely stupid and insensitive of me to criticise those who have passed on. I am simply sharing with those who may be going through depression that Christ helped me. I believe he can help you.”