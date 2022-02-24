‘Could have been me’ — Concern over Minnie Dlamini and Black Coffee's cryptic tweets after Riky's death
Media personality Minnie Dlamini and DJ Black Coffee have fans concerned over their obscure Twitter posts.
This comes after Riky Rick's last Twitter post on Wednesday before his death had many assuming that the rapper was saying his goodbyes.
“I'll return a stronger man. This land is still my home.” read the Twitter post.
The family of the late rapper asked for prayers and privacy as they confirmed his death.
“The Makhado family humbly request privacy as they go through this extremely difficult period of grieving. The family has not appointed a spokesperson at this point and ask that you please keep them in your prayers.” read the statement.
Reacting to the tragic news, Minnie took to her Twitter timeline with a cryptic tweet that had her fans sending well wishes.
“I won’t tell a word of a lie I am broken! Today’s news could’ve easily been me.”
I won’t tell a word of a lie I am broken!!! Today’s news could’ve easily been me 💔🙏🏾— Minnie Dlamini (@MinnieDlamini) February 23, 2022
Black Coffee's deleted Twitter post has also been circulating with people questioning what he meant.
“If at this point taking my life will make you happy, go ahead take it.” read the Tweet.
TshisaLIVE reached out to Minnie and Black Coffee but both stars remain mum on the context of their social media posts.
While details about Riky Rick's cause of death have not been revealed, his passing has sparked a conversation surrounding mental health.
