‘Could have been me’ — Concern over Minnie Dlamini and Black Coffee's cryptic tweets after Riky's death

Media personality Minnie Dlamini and DJ Black Coffee have fans concerned over their obscure Twitter posts.

This comes after Riky Rick's last Twitter post on Wednesday before his death had many assuming that the rapper was saying his goodbyes.

“I'll return a stronger man. This land is still my home.” read the Twitter post.

The family of the late rapper asked for prayers and privacy as they confirmed his death.

“The Makhado family humbly request privacy as they go through this extremely difficult period of grieving. The family has not appointed a spokesperson at this point and ask that you please keep them in your prayers.” read the statement.