Major League DJz call for attendees to dress to the nines for Riky Rick's funeral

The DJ's took to their timeline lamenting his death in a lengthy tribute post.

“Mommy one of our pillars have fallen. It's been one crazy week. Never knew God will throw all of this on our lap. So much pain, with no answers. Lord we pray for your help and assistance. This [is] not easy and it's not going to get easier. Please do guidance through it all.”

They went on to speak of how impactful he was in their lives.

“Riky, we know you in a better place. Thank you for everything. You pushed family like no other. And that's what we going to continue doing. We were there until your last breath ... and I know you will be there for us until our last breath.

“We just want you to know you have never failed us. We will continue with the legacy. 'Legends never die, we multiply'. Rest is peace big bro. We love you. Shine.”