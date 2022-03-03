'We just out here watching people die' — Ntsiki Mazwai urges SA to talk about cocaine addiction

Poet Ntsiki Mazwai said she was grateful that Riky Rick's family were honest about the rapper's battle with drug addiction.

Riky died last Wednesday after taking his own life.

Taking to Twitter she asked when Mzansi will have a conversation about the silent killer.

“I am thankful that Ricky's family was open about his never ending drug recovery process ... When are we having the cocaine conversation? We just out here watching people die”

In her mentions some of her followers empathised with people battling drug addiction, while others said drugs we solely not to blame.

“Problem isn’t cocaine but lifestyle that drives people to cocaine. A life of excessive entertainment, materialism, external validation and image idolatry. This lifestyle of celebs disconnects you from your spiritual core of balance and leaves you looking up to substance for coping.”