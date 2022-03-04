WATCH | 'Rest in power kings' — Lady Du shares video of Mpura enjoying Riky Rick's performance

last year, Lady Du lost her industry brothers Mpura and Killer Kau who were in her corner and the recent death of Riky Rick has been hard for her to come to terms with.

Taking to Instagram she shared a snippet of Mpura watching a performance by Riky Rick and jamming to Riky's song titled Home. Mpura seemed to be proud of Riky.

Lady Du had a good relationship with the rapper as well as with Mpura and Killer Kau.

In her mentions, one follower noted that Mpura and Riky had a brotherly love.

“Mpura and Riky loved each other unconditionally. I saw a Riky video while he was alive playing Mpura's songs, singing along, it was so emotional, the guy was crying he was so broken.”

Watch the video below: