WATCH | 'Rest in power kings' — Lady Du shares video of Mpura enjoying Riky Rick's performance
last year, Lady Du lost her industry brothers Mpura and Killer Kau who were in her corner and the recent death of Riky Rick has been hard for her to come to terms with.
Taking to Instagram she shared a snippet of Mpura watching a performance by Riky Rick and jamming to Riky's song titled Home. Mpura seemed to be proud of Riky.
Lady Du had a good relationship with the rapper as well as with Mpura and Killer Kau.
In her mentions, one follower noted that Mpura and Riky had a brotherly love.
“Mpura and Riky loved each other unconditionally. I saw a Riky video while he was alive playing Mpura's songs, singing along, it was so emotional, the guy was crying he was so broken.”
Watch the video below:
After hearing the news of the rapper's death Lady Du took to Instagram to pen her tribute.
“I guess this was goodnight, I’ve felt sooo much pain the past few months that I’m numb, I don’t know the stage I’m in now.”
She said he checked on how she was coping, not knowing that he also needed someone to show him the same love.
“I’m hurting because you emptied your cup to fill mine, checking up on me just yesterday, when you needed the same type of love and light! I’ll always love you big bro, rest now. heaven is rich,” she posted.
Toss, real name Pholoso Masombuka, one of the men behind the vibey Umlando, took to his Instagram to pay tribute to the trio that left Mzansi's music industry shaken.
Riky Rick was cremated on Tuesday after an intimate send-off ceremony.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.