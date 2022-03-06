'This is so unreal' — Tributes pour in for DJ Dimplez
The entertainment industry has been dealt yet another blow less than six days after Riky Rick's burial as the hip-hop fraternity prepares to bid farewell to another one of its own, DJ Dimplez.
This is the third week the industry has been thrust into mourning.
Tumi Mooi, the legendary SA hip-hop artist's real name, is believed to have died on Sunday due to a brain haemorrhage.
He was the founder and pioneer of Pop Bottles event series, a celebration of the culture that brought celebville under one roof in one huge party across Mzansi and abroad. He also pioneered the PopCast podcast.
Goodbye brother. What a great soul. We had some good times. RIP 🕊 pic.twitter.com/cMp0hZlDk3— Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) March 6, 2022
The DJ's family issued a statement confirming his death.
“He passed away March 6, from a sudden brain haemorrhage. We ask for your space and respect as we process Tumi's tragic passing. Thank you for your understanding.”
Since the news broke tributes have been pouring in for the legendary DJ, with some lauding him for his contribution to the growth of the hip-hop culture.
“DJ dimples was the first popping/mainstream DJ in mzansi ... Mostly ... Never heard anything bad about him ... Damn. RIP soldier,” wrote one tweep.
I had a random thought just the other day.— K Naomi👑 (@KNaomi_N) March 6, 2022
“What would I do if I lost one of my really good friends?”
I guess I’m finding out now.💔
We were booked for the same show tonight, its going to be a sad night indeed. #RIPDjDimplez pic.twitter.com/vpeseKqpZ6— DJ Franky (@FrankySA) March 6, 2022
The TL is flooded with tweeps expressing that the loss of Mzansi showbiz personalities is becoming too much.
“We're barely three months in, and yet SA Hip-hop has lost Citi Lyts, Ricky Rick and now DJ Dimples. This is really hard to take. May their souls rest in peace,” one tweep tweeted.
Dimplez's list of hit songs include We Ain't Leaving, on which he featured Anatii and L-Tido, and Way Up featuring Cassper Nyovest and JR. He released the album Kubu, in 2019.
Here are some of the tributes:
Reunited in the spirit world— Truthteller (@Truthte83602973) March 6, 2022
RIP Ricky and Dj Dimples 💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/NWEdRHWiaJ
We're barely three months in, and yet SA Hip-hop has lost Citi Lyts, Ricky Rick and now Dj Dimples. This is really hard to take. May their souls rest in peace 🙏🏿💔 pic.twitter.com/wz64E9JoMj— The Iron Duke (Unruly) 💜🖤💙 (@ScelonG) March 6, 2022
THE CULTURE NEVER DIES . WE MULTIPLY—- This is so unreal , we really lost 3 SA Hip Hop contributors in 2 months bro ??!?!?💔😭 . Rest In Power Dj Dimples #RIPDjDimplez pic.twitter.com/DnBUqq9gD8— activated (@SiyaThe96King) March 6, 2022
