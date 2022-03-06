TshisaLIVE

'This is so unreal' — Tributes pour in for DJ Dimplez

06 March 2022 - 19:07 By Constance Gaanakgomo
DJ Dimplez died on Sunday, March 6.
DJ Dimplez died on Sunday, March 6.
Image: Gallo images/Oupa Bopape

The entertainment industry has been dealt yet another blow less than six days after Riky Rick's burial as the hip-hop fraternity prepares to bid farewell to another one of its own, DJ Dimplez.

This is the third week the industry has been thrust into mourning.

Tumi Mooi, the legendary SA hip-hop artist's real name, is believed to have died on Sunday due to a brain haemorrhage.

He was the founder and pioneer of Pop Bottles event series, a celebration of the culture that brought celebville under one roof in one huge party across Mzansi and abroad. He also pioneered the PopCast podcast.

The DJ's family issued a statement confirming his death.

“He passed away March 6, from a sudden brain haemorrhage. We ask for your space and respect as we process Tumi's tragic passing. Thank you for your understanding.”

Since the news broke tributes have been pouring in for the legendary DJ, with some lauding him for his contribution to the growth of the hip-hop culture.

“DJ dimples was the first popping/mainstream DJ in mzansi ... Mostly ... Never heard anything bad about him ... Damn. RIP soldier,” wrote one tweep.

The TL is flooded with tweeps expressing that the loss of Mzansi showbiz personalities is becoming too much.

“We're barely three months in, and yet SA Hip-hop has lost Citi Lyts, Ricky Rick and now DJ Dimples. This is really hard to take. May their souls rest in peace,” one tweep tweeted.

Dimplez's list of hit songs include We Ain't Leaving, on which he featured Anatii and L-Tido, and Way Up featuring Cassper Nyovest and JR. He released the album Kubu, in 2019.

Here are some of the tributes:

MORE

SA hip hop DJ Dimplez has died

Several sources told TshisaLIVE that the DJ died on Sunday.
TshisaLIVE
17 hours ago

WATCH | ‘I want you to go and meet your freedom’ — Riky Rick’s mother’s final words to her son

Riky Rick's mother thanked him for the lessons he taught her through his vulnerability.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

'We struggled to clean his blood, there was a lot of it' — DJ Citi Lyts' family describe seeing his corpse

Family representative Peter Zondo thanked people for their support at DJ Citi Lyt's funeral on Saturday, saying that seeing their child in a pool of ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

'I don't want to be remembered, just love each other' — Kuli Roberts rests

Kuli Roberts was laid to rest on Thursday.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mzansi Magic officially announces it is canning Ferguson Films' 'The Queen' TshisaLIVE
  2. SA hip hop DJ Dimplez has died TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Black Coffee opens up about his relationship with Riky Rick & his guilt at ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Bubbles, red bottoms & custom made bags — Minnie Dlamini is living it up in ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'He gave me money. He was my father' — Uncle Vinny speaks at Riky Rick's ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations