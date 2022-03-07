WATCH | 'Pitori to London'- Focalistic performs alongside Davido at O2 arena

In an interview he did in January last year he told TshisaLIVE about his unique sound that he has stayed true to, and how his authentically South African sound has managed to gain him an international audience and the rapper told TshisaLIVE all about it.

“One of my most important decisions was when I said Ase trap ke pina tsa ko kasi, which was about three years ago and I think that was a decision I was taking that I'm going to make music that represents me. Music I am comfortable with, where I don't feel like I'm trying too hard ... I think that's one of the decisions that changed my life.”