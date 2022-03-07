TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'Pitori to London'- Focalistic performs alongside Davido at O2 arena

07 March 2022 - 15:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Focalistic gave an electrifying performance alongside Davido in London
Image: Austin Malema

Rapper and amapiano musician Focalistic was beside himself when he got the opportunity to perform alongside Davido in the UK.

He took to Instagram to share a clip of them giving an electrifying  at the 02 Arena in London

“Magical 20 000 capacity 02 Arena “ASE TRAP TSE KE PINA TSA KO KASI!” Pitori to London ka nnete.”

Focalistic is one of Mzansi's biggest stars at the moment.

In a separate Instagram post the Nigerian superstar Davido came out an thanked people that made the sold out show possible.

“Success occurs when your dreams get bigger than excuses. Full bowl. Sold da fu**k out. I'm posting videos all week electrifying. Thank you London and everyone that came out rocked with us.”

DBN Gogo gushed over her bae's milestone on Twitter.

In an interview he did in January last year he told TshisaLIVE about his unique sound that he has stayed true to, and how his authentically South African sound has managed to gain him an international audience and the rapper told TshisaLIVE all about it.

“One of my most important decisions was when I said Ase trap ke pina tsa ko kasi, which was about three years ago and I think that was a decision I was taking that I'm going to make music that represents me. Music I am comfortable with, where I don't feel like I'm trying too hard ... I think that's one of the decisions that changed my life.”

