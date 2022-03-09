TshisaLIVE

Big Zulu clears the air about flirty video with Bonang Matheba

09 March 2022 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Big Zulu said he was just getting to know Queen B.
Image: Instagram/ Big Zulu

Rapper Big Zulu has poured cold water on the hot news that there might be sparks between him and media personality Bonang Matheba.

Taking to Instagram to share a clip of them chatting it up. Big Zulu said there was nothing looming between them.

“Nkabi Nation, Uthando Lunye. Cha besixoxela nje noSisi @bonang_m akukho okutheni ukwazane nje nodadewethu ngibonge futh ngethuba nokuzehlisa.”

His caption, translated into English, reads: “Nkabi Nation, One love. No we were just chatting with sis @bonang_m. There is nothing going on. Just knowing my sister. Thanks again for the opportunity and being humble”.

Though Big Zulu cleared it up, his followers couldn't help but notice the chemistry between the two, with some still pushing the idea they should date. Others said their clip might be a publicity stunt.

“Maybe there's a song coming out called 'Bonang' so it's just for publicity for now,” wrote one of his followers.

“You guys look so cute together, iyavuma iSouth Africa... Mthathe isisi please,” another said.

Queen B took to the comment section to share a few emojis; including a heart, a heart eyes and a smiling face with hearts.

The two have sparked romance rumours after a video of the pair behind the scenes at Riky Rick's memorial went viral on Twitter. They were seen holding hands and having a conversation, both full of smiles and laughter, and tweeps went wild approving of their looming romance.

The award-winning personality poured oil on the rumour mill when she retweeted the video and insinuated she was swept off her feet.

“A Zulu man will sweep you off your feet. Stay vigilant.”

