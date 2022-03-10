Cassper Nyovest's celebrates sneaker's first debut on Jozi billboard

Cassper launched his sneaker line, Root Of Fame, In July 2021 after signing a R100m deal with Drip Footwear owner Lekau Sehoana.

“My fame didn’t matter, for the first time in my life it was useless. I asked myself how I can package this fame and sell it. I had to make a product that not only is associated with my name but gives people a taste of how it feels to be me. I had to dig deep into the roots, hence the name ‘The Root Of Fame',’” Cassper told SowetanLIVE.

And despite the backlash on social media regarding the shoes design, the brand is growing.

Sehoana explained how their partnership started from when Cassper reached out to him saying he recognises his work and they went on to work together.

“For months we were working on the sneaker. I don't focus on and talk about the negatives, because I'm trying to inspire kids. Whatever happens there [on social media] we see it, but that is not our business ... because we are running a business. We have improved the business and don't just want to make quick cash. We want to create a brand South Africans can resonate with.”