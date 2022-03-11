'People can remember me for doing music differently' — Junior Taurus on legacy

In today's music scene, Junior Taurus says he has the upper hand having access to the best of both worlds, before and post the digital, social media age, adding, he avoids losing his creative flare to the trendy culture.

“When I started music, social media was not as effective as it is now and I believe people have cheat codes, in a way. I have always told myself that for me to be current, whether at the top or at the bottom, is to always be true to something I started. I cannot change what I feel about me because of what is current, my career might end. I can survived the times because of staying true to how I started.”

He's discovered, and worked closely with, a number of talented stars. He's known mostly for the projects with Lamiez and the joint projects with Lady Zamar, working with her as a duo.

“I'm always in a position that I find vocalists and I believe in helping somebody to a point where they can make their own decision in which way to go in their career instead of tying them down with a contract, instead of being bound by something that should put you on.

“She is a talented writer and musician. I knew back then that the Lady would be amazing in the industry. It's unfortunate that there are songs we haven't released that were next level. I doubt there will be any songs in the future, because things were not ended off properly.”

Junior said though things between him and Lady Zamar ended on a sour note due to him finding out about her pursuing a solo career on Facebook while they were still pushing music as a duo, they're now cordial.

“It's unfortunate, because I see people wanting to get more music from us both. The songs that I did with her were amazing, I had hoped to see the full journey.