'I have committed to my craft' — Brenda Ngxoli celebrates 20 years in the game

Actress Brenda Ngxoli has taken to Twitter to celebrate her acting journey that spans over 20 years.

She shared how she prepared for the characters that her fans have come to know and love her for and spoke about her journey from her humble beginnings in the industry to where she is now.

Her most notable role is her character Vuyo on Home Affairs that earned her an international nomination. She starred alongside Nthati Mosheh and Vatiswa Ndara.

“From her voice, temperament, walk and emotions I went all in ... made courageous choices... And she rewarded me with an international Emmy nomination. Me, first South African and second African to be acknowledged by these awards. Here too I worked myself to the bone. Refusing to deliver mediocrity.”

The seasoned actress is also a presenter. She was the presenter of Our Perfect Wedding in its second season.