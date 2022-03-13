TshisaLIVE

'I have committed to my craft' — Brenda Ngxoli celebrates 20 years in the game

13 March 2022 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Brenda Ngxoli is super proud of her accolades in her 20 years in the television industry.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Lucky Nxumalo

Actress Brenda Ngxoli has taken to Twitter to celebrate her acting journey that spans over 20 years.

She shared how she prepared for the characters that her fans have come to know and love her for and spoke about her journey from her humble beginnings in the industry to where she is now. 

Her most notable role is her character Vuyo on Home Affairs that earned her an international nomination. She starred alongside Nthati Mosheh and Vatiswa Ndara. 

“From her voice, temperament, walk and emotions I went all in ... made courageous choices... And she rewarded me with an international Emmy nomination. Me, first South African and second African to be acknowledged by these awards. Here too I worked myself to the bone. Refusing to deliver mediocrity.”

The seasoned actress is also a presenter. She was the presenter of Our Perfect Wedding in its second season.

“Even when I was presenting I worked damn hard behind the scenes ... Love me or hate me but no-one will ever steal the amount of time, energy and dedication I have committed to my craft. That is why I'm uber proud of my nine SAFTA nominations, three SAFTA wins and international Emmy nomination.”

In a chat with TshisaLIVE two years ago after her hiatus, Brenda explained that she believed everything that happened  in her life and career worked out in her favour.

“I think the spiritual journey and being away has helped me to value people, to value the small moments. It has been amazing to realise just how much people are willing to help you and how much they care about you when you think that nobody cares.

