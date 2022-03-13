TshisaLIVE

Mome Mahlangu lifts Riky Rick’s wife Bianca Naidoo with love and light

‘He loved you so much’

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
13 March 2022 - 10:00
Late rapper Riky Rick's widow Bianca Naidoo.
Late rapper Riky Rick's widow Bianca Naidoo.
Image: Instagram/Riky Rick

More than a week after rapper Riky Rick was cremated, his friends are turning their attention to the family he left behind, looking to walk beside them as they settle into a life without their loved one.

One of Riky's long time friends and reality TV star Mome Mahlangu has been lifting Riky's widow Bianca with love and light.

On her Instagram, she posted a photo of Riky's beautiful widow, telling her just how much she loves her and how she will never forget how much Riky loved the mother of his children.

I love you. I remember when Rikhado met you and he was scared to introduce you. Took a while then Maik came and he was like 'yoh she scared of you'. I can’t believe it’s nine years. You are the most stable, consistent, courageous, loving, strong woman I know. He loved you so much and was selective with who gets closer to you.”

Mome said Riky was protective of Bianca but also trusted her to water the relationships he treasured.

“The one day he said 'I know how you are doing because you speak to Bianca because she’s good with maintaining relationships with the people I care about, so I know when you are talking to her I’m good'. I always said it to you, you have a sister, friend in me and my support and protection of you is even bigger now. I love you always B.”

Riky died on February 23 after taking his own life. He had been struggling with depression for years.

