TshisaLIVE

From Patrick Shai to DJ Dimplez — 5 celeb deaths that have shaken SA so far in 2022

Kuli Roberts, Riky Rick and DJ Dimplez all died in a space of one month.

08 March 2022 - 07:30
DJ Dimplez died on Sunday, March 6.
DJ Dimplez died on Sunday, March 6.
Image: Gallo images/Oupa Bopape

The entertainment industry has been engulfed by a dark cloud after the deaths of several notable SA entertainers, all in a space of a few months. 

Personalities in the entertainment space and families of the deceased have asked the public for prayers, while fans have pledged to shower their faves with love and support during these uncertain times. 

Here are five deaths that have rocked the industry so far this year:

Patrick Shai 

2022 started off on a sad note when the veteran actor died after taking his own life on January 22. Fans and industry colleagues paid tribute to Shai and thanked him for his contribution to the entertainment industry.

Among his latest productions was The River on Mzansi Magic. Tshedza Pictures, producers of the show, thanked Shai for his outstanding performance on the series. 

“It is with great sadness to come to terms with the passing of such a remarkable talent. Ntate Patrick was full of life, inspired his fellow actors, extras, crew, everyone on set to love one another. Today, we say thank you for your craft, for your art, for your kindness and all that you gave us. May you take a bow and rest in eternal peace.”

Tinah Mnumzana says hearing Patrick Shai being referred to in past tense hit her hard

"At your memorial service Market Theatre, people spoke about you in past tense. It dawned on me. You really are gone Patrick."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Kuli Roberts 

The family of media personality, Kuli Roberts, announced her passing last month. The cause of her death was not disclosed to the public.

Roberts' career spanned several decades.

Besides her work as a journalist, Kuli acted in several productions, including the Netflix original movie Angeliena.

Kuli was also a hit on the airwaves. She co-hosted Trending SA on SABC3 and a breakfast show on Kaya959, alongside the late legendary broadcaster Bob Mabena and comedian Skhumba. 

'I don't want to be remembered, just love each other' — Kuli Roberts rests

Kuli Roberts was laid to rest on Thursday.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

DJ Citi Lyts 

Fans learnt with shock about the death of the DJ, real name Sandile Mkhize, who was gunned down in Soweto in the early hours of Monday, February 14.

The DJ's friend, media personality and friend Zola Hashatsi, revealed during his memorial service that he was shot 10 times. 

He was described as someone who was humble and who loved his family. 

'We struggled to clean his blood, there was a lot of it' — DJ Citi Lyts' family describe seeing his corpse

Family representative Peter Zondo thanked people for their support at DJ Citi Lyt's funeral on Saturday, saying that seeing their child in a pool of ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Riky Rick

SA was shaken by yet another death in the same month, this time of rapper Riky Rick.

His death shocked fans and colleagues alike as he had announced the return of his Cotton Fest.

The rapper, real name Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, was hailed for opening up the industry for young talent.

Celebs like Big Zulu, Cassper Nyovest, Costa Titch, Major League DJz, Nadia Nakai and AKA were among the many entertainers who gathered at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg to celebrate his life over the weekend. 

Riky was laid to rest in a private ceremony last week. 

'He gave me money. He was my father' — Uncle Vinny speaks at Riky Rick's memorial

“I'm just glad that he managed to see what his son could do,” Vinny spoke about his 'father' Riky Rick.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

DJ Dimplez 

Musicians, entertainers and fans are reeling from shock after the announcement of DJ Dimplez's untimely death on Sunday. 

“It is with deep sadness that the Mooi family announces the untimely passing of Boitumelo Athiel Mooi, popularly known as DJ Dimplez. He passed away on March 6 from a sudden brain haemorrhage.

“We ask for your space and respect as we process Tumi’s tragic passing. Thank you for your understanding,” the star's family said in a statement. 

A pioneer in his industry, Dimplez's legacy boasts of being featured in Riky Rick's 2014 hit song Amatombazane and producing smash hits like We Ain’t Leaving. 

READ MORE

'He gave me money. He was my father' — Uncle Vinny speaks at Riky Rick's memorial

“I'm just glad that he managed to see what his son could do,” Vinny spoke about his 'father' Riky Rick.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

SA hip hop DJ Dimplez has died

Several sources told TshisaLIVE that the DJ died on Sunday.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | Bonang, Boity & others share memories of Riky Rick and what he meant to them

"Ricky Rick supported us all equally" - Bonang Matheba
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA hip hop DJ Dimplez has died TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I was out of order' — Slik Talk apologises to Riky Rick's wife Bianca TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Thusi trends for 'not wanting to support' Zola 7 because of the 'GBV ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Mzansi Magic officially announces it is canning Ferguson Films' 'The Queen' TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Black Coffee opens up about his relationship with Riky Rick & his guilt at ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations