Cassper Nyovest suggests NaakMusiq has cold feet ahead of boxing match
Cassper Nyovests has suggested musician and actor NaakMusiQ might pull out weeks before their boxing matcht.
For weeks, the two stars have been sharing their training sessions for the event, and fans can't help but notice how NaakMusiQ hasn’t said much about the match, questioning if he was still part of it.
Cassper responded to a fan, saying the actor could be getting cold feet "as we approach the scheduled fight date on April 9".
“My guess says he's having cold feet and he doesn't want to hype himself too much and get an arse whipping because he knows he's is going to lose. He was talking trash in the beginning. He even said I had a lot to learn about boxing. Why would he suddenly keep quiet now? It's getting hot,” he said.
My guess says he's having cold feet and he doesn't wanna hype himself too much and get an ass whopping cause he knows he's gonna lose. He was talking trash in the beginning,he even said i had a lot to learn about boxing, why would he suddenly keep quiet now? It's getting hot!!! https://t.co/gVWflD4jBZ— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) March 16, 2022
While Cassper’s fans have been pestering about him opening up more, he said he’s staying mum until he gets into the ring.
“Talk all that s**t now. April 9 will be full of excuses on the socials. I'm shutting everybody up. He is definitely hitting the canvas. I've put in the work. I can speak loudly because I know I didn't skip a day of work. All that's left now is to put on a show. Light work,” he wrote
Talk all that shit now, April 9th will be full of excuses on the socials. I'M shutting everybody up!!! He definitely hitting the canvas!!! I've put in the work!!! I can speak loudly cause I know I didn't skip a day of work!!! All that's left now is to put on a show!!! Light work!— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) March 17, 2022
