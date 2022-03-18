Cassper Nyovest suggests NaakMusiq has cold feet ahead of boxing match

Cassper Nyovests has suggested musician and actor NaakMusiQ might pull out weeks before their boxing matcht.

For weeks, the two stars have been sharing their training sessions for the event, and fans can't help but notice how NaakMusiQ hasn’t said much about the match, questioning if he was still part of it.

Cassper responded to a fan, saying the actor could be getting cold feet "as we approach the scheduled fight date on April 9".

“My guess says he's having cold feet and he doesn't want to hype himself too much and get an arse whipping because he knows he's is going to lose. He was talking trash in the beginning. He even said I had a lot to learn about boxing. Why would he suddenly keep quiet now? It's getting hot,” he said.