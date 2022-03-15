Tweeps troll Cassper Nyovest after AKA says he ‘owns’' 50% of ‘The Braai Show’

Monday was a day of celebration for rapper AKA after the Arbitration Foundation of Southern Africa (Afsa) ruled he was the 50% owner of The Braai Show.

Following the news, tweeps have been trolling rapper Cassper Nyovest, who was the show's second season host.

Just hours before season two of the show aired, AKA issued a statement on his social media saying he would continue to take legal action regarding his alleged rights to the show and wished Cassper success.

The rapper was vindicated when the arbitration ruling went in his favour, proving he owns 50 % of The Braai Show. He shared a statement expressing his relief.

“ I am happy the arbitration proceedings have found in my favour, that I am a 50% owner of The Braai Show and no further exploitation of it can be transacted without my involvement.”