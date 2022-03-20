Dumi Mkokstad gifts his wife Zipho with a Merc as her push pressie
Dr Ziphozenkosi Mkokstad has awarded her husband and gospel star Dumi Mkokstad with the “Best Husband Award” for the love and support he's showed her since they fell pregnant.
The couple are expecting their first baby together. and Zipho has shared that Dumi has been nothing but amazing to her.
She thanked him for his presence in her life and the amazing push-present she got — a Mecedes Benz.
“I have been trying to gather my thoughts and words to really appreciate my husband. I don’t think anything will ever be enough. For being consistent in loving me, for never missing a doctor appointment, for loving every part of me, for praying for me, for my beautiful push present, for honouring every word you vowed to me on our union day, Ngiyabonga Nzimande. Thank you for never letting me go. I appreciate you and love you deeply.”
Taking to Instagram in December last year, Dumi and Zipho announced they were parents-to-be.
They both shared pictures of the baby bump and Dumi expressed his pride in her for carrying their daughter.
“So it’s been a few months. We said our prayers unto the Lord and he provided but what I want to highlight is that I am so, so, so proud of my wife. The Lord blessed me with the most amazing human in the world. Thank you @dr_ziphozenkosi. May the Lord protect you and our princess. #Lenani'Izulu,” he wrote.
