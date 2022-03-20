×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Dumi Mkokstad gifts his wife Zipho with a Merc as her push pressie

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
20 March 2022 - 08:00
Dumi Mkokstad and his wife are expecting their first baby.
Dumi Mkokstad and his wife are expecting their first baby.
Image: Instagram/ ZiphozeNkosi Nzimande

Dr Ziphozenkosi Mkokstad has awarded her husband and gospel star Dumi Mkokstad with the “Best Husband Award” for the love and support he's showed her since they fell pregnant.

The couple are expecting their first baby together. and Zipho has shared that Dumi has been nothing but amazing to her.

She thanked him for his presence in her life and the amazing push-present she got — a Mecedes Benz.

I have been trying to gather my thoughts and words to really appreciate my husband. I don’t think anything will ever be enough. For being consistent in loving me, for never missing a doctor appointment, for loving every part of me, for praying for me, for my beautiful push present, for honouring every word you vowed to me on our union day, Ngiyabonga Nzimande. Thank you for never letting me go. I appreciate you and love you deeply.”

Taking to Instagram in December last year, Dumi and Zipho announced they were parents-to-be.

They both shared pictures of the baby bump and Dumi expressed his pride in her for carrying their daughter.

“So it’s been a few months. We said our prayers unto the Lord and he provided but what I want to highlight is that I am so, so, so proud of my wife. The Lord blessed me with the most amazing human in the world. Thank you @dr_ziphozenkosi. May the Lord protect you and our princess. #Lenani'Izulu,” he wrote.

‘I was on the verge of committing suicide’: Dumi Mkokstad

"I can never judge anyone who ends up taking their lives because I know exactly what they’re facing."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

SNAPS | Dumi Mkokstad and wife Zipho are expecting a bundle of joy

"We said our prayers unto the Lord and he provided."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Dumi Mkokstad gets apology from Thinah Zungu for award-buying claims

"This is a public apology to Dumi and his friends and associates for mentioning his name in one of my posts on Sunday," read Thinah Zungu's apology.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘My boy is back in the building’ — Malema shows Tbo Touch love ahead of Metro ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Shots fired! Kanye West takes a swipe at SA comedian Trevor Noah TshisaLIVE
  3. LISTEN | AKA talks about suicidal thoughts and reveals Riky Rick rejected offer ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Big Zulu all smiles after waitress kneels to serve him food TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Sithelo Shozi laughs off claims she is homeless after MaMkhize ‘kicked ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia