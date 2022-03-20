Dumi Mkokstad gifts his wife Zipho with a Merc as her push pressie

Dr Ziphozenkosi Mkokstad has awarded her husband and gospel star Dumi Mkokstad with the “Best Husband Award” for the love and support he's showed her since they fell pregnant.

The couple are expecting their first baby together. and Zipho has shared that Dumi has been nothing but amazing to her.

She thanked him for his presence in her life and the amazing push-present she got — a Mecedes Benz.

“I have been trying to gather my thoughts and words to really appreciate my husband. I don’t think anything will ever be enough. For being consistent in loving me, for never missing a doctor appointment, for loving every part of me, for praying for me, for my beautiful push present, for honouring every word you vowed to me on our union day, Ngiyabonga Nzimande. Thank you for never letting me go. I appreciate you and love you deeply.”