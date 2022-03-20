Zoleka Mandela reflects 10 years after first breast cancer diagnosis

Zoleka has documented her life and particularly her journey with cancer with a book and through social media. However, more than just a cancer survivor, the entrepreneur and mother also shares aspects of her life all the time.

At eight months pregnant, Zoleka has been having a tough time moving around.

The 41-year-old proud mother of five (excluding the bun baking in the oven) shared a video of herself being driven around to run errands, amused by how she was able to exercises, including squats and lunges, but struggled to get into the car.

“It’s been an early morning, today. I just can’t with driving, I need to be driven to run errands. During the week, I have to drop off and collect my daughters from school at separate times, stop somewhere to pee like a million times, go back home to fetch my wallet that I’m always forgetting, drive myself to appointments or to specific restaurants to cater to my food cravings, and, and, and. My only problem is getting in and out of the car at eight months pregnant and weighing more than 100kg. It’s quite hilarious because I can do squats and lunges any time but the car thing, epic fail,” she shared.

Watch the video below: