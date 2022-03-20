WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir’s rendition of Michael Jackson’s ‘Man in the Mirror’

The highly-talented Ndlovu Youth Choir has shared a video of their latest rendition, that will make your day.

The choir lent their vocals and energy to Michael Jackson’s 1988 song Man in the Mirror.

According to the choir, a teaser of the rendition garnered more than 10-million views within days of its release.

“A few weeks ago we posted a video of us rehearsing Man in the Mirror in our Limpopo studio.

“The video received more than 10-million views in four days and we are humbled by the response from around the world,” said the choir.

Listen to the song below: