TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir’s rendition of Michael Jackson’s ‘Man in the Mirror’

20 March 2022 - 10:00
The Ndlovu Youth Choir has shared a video of their latest rendition.
Image: Ndlovu Youth Choir website

The highly-talented Ndlovu Youth Choir has shared a video of their latest rendition, that will make your day.

The choir lent their vocals and energy to Michael Jackson’s 1988 song Man in the Mirror.

According to the choir, a teaser of the rendition garnered more than 10-million views within days of its release. 

“A few weeks ago we posted a video of us rehearsing Man in the Mirror in our Limpopo studio. 

“The video received more than 10-million views in four days and we are humbled by the response from around the world,” said the choir. 

Listen to the song below:

Prior to the Jackson rendition, the choir serenaded the country with a tribute song to later rapper Ricky Rik. 

The choir also shared their unique version of the hit We Don’t Talk About Bruno from Disney’s latest musical, Encanto, Adele’s Easy on Me and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s duet Shallow from the movie A Star is Born. 

Previously they teamed up with US singer Pink for the rendition of A Million Dreams, as part of a Unicef Changemaker 2020 fundraiser.

“It was an honour to collaborate with the Ndlovu Youth Choir on this new version of A Million Dreams. Though we were thousands of miles apart due to the pandemic, we were connected by Unicef’s life-saving mission of putting children first,” said Pink.

